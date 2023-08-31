MATTOON — Employees from the North American Lighting Mattoon plant’s approximately 80-person workforce gathered under a canopy on Thursday to share lunch as they celebrated their parent company’s 40th anniversary.

The Mattoon plant, which opened in 2021, will need a bigger canopy for future celebrations as NAL, headquartered in Paris, makes plans to more than double the workforce at this still new facility in coming years.

“Over the last year and a half, we have grown, and we plan to keep growing,” said Plant Manager Kevin Blatnik, a Coles County native who has worked for NAL for 23 years. “My experience with NAL is that it constantly grows.”

To illustrate this corporate growth, NAL showed the gathered employees and guests a video about its history. Koito Manufacturing Co. of Japan started NAL in 1983 with its business partner to manufacture and distribute licensed automotive lighting products in North America.

NAL began with nine employees at a warehouse in Flora. The company reported that it generated $150 million in revenue during its first 10 years through its first plants, in Flora and Salem. NAL also now has plants in Paris and Muscle Shoals, Alabama as part of its facility network.

“We are now projected to reach $1.5 billion in revenue in 2023,” NAL, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Koito, reported via this video.

NAL reported when it opened the Mattoon plant in 2021 in a warehouse building at 3501 Justrite Drive that it was consolidating its production of replacement service lamps into this new facility.

While leading a tour of the Mattoon plant, Blatnik said this facility is continuing to focus on replacement service lamps. He said they also recently have started adding production of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, such an adaptive headlight component.

Blatnik said NAL has 80 workers in Mattoon and could eventually have 200 there as production grows. He said they have already rented 35,000 square feet of storage space at the former GE plant in Mattoon from Phoenix Investors for storing headlight housings and other materials.

Coles Together President Angela Griffin and Mattoon Mayor Rick Hall said during the celebration that local officials have been working to create an environment that attracts industries like NAL and provides support services, such as new housing, for those who will work there.

Griffin said Coles Together, which promotes economic development in Coles County, has heard good reports from NAL about its local employees.

“They have been so pleased with the workforce here. They have been so pleased with the employees and that’s why they continue to look for more opportunities for this site,” Griffin said.

Plant Manager Blatnik told the gathered employees, “We couldn’t do it without you. You are the back of this plant. We’ll keep it growing and we’ll grow together.”

