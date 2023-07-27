MATTOON — The Best Western Heartland Inn recently opened at 1416 Broadway Ave. East following a $3.5 million renovation to the building there, which previously had been a Hampton Inn.

Best Western Hotels & Resorts reported that this renovated three level hotel, owned by Manny Patel, features 46 standard guestrooms and 14 suites near the northwest corner of Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16. The company reported that the renovation modernized the style of the property and blended the colors throughout.

Guest rooms have also been updated. They are now equipped with new flat-screen televisions, beds, décor, showers and vanities, in addition to microwaves and mini-fridges.

Some of the amenities on the property include a daily complimentary hot breakfast, an indoor pool, 24-hour fitness facility, business center, guest laundry facilities, same-day dry cleaning and complimentary wireless internet. The hotel also offers a complimentary charging station for electric vehicles.

“It is with great excitement that we invite travelers to experience the Best Western Heartland Inn, as we have been hard at work preparing our property and staff for this momentous occasion,” said General Manager William Van Scyoc. “The many meaningful renovations throughout the property have truly made the (hotel) somewhere guests can come to find comfort, value and convenience as they enjoy Mattoon.”

The Hampton Inn had closed in mid-May 2022 as it underwent an ownership change. The adjacent hotel at 206 McFall Road has been closed since a 2020 fire, when it was a Baymont Inn & Suites, and is now preparing to reopen as a Clarion Pointe.

Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Dowd said Mattoon draws large numbers of travelers for its baseball and softball tournaments, as well as other special event each year.

Dowd said additional hotel space is needed to serve existing events and to accommodate the travelers that are expected to be drawn by the planned Emerald Acres Sports Connection athletic complex at the southwest corner of I-57 and Route 16.

"We are going to need all the hotel space that can be available," Dowd said. "It's great we have more options now."

