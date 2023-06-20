MATTOON — John and Donna Craig spent nearly 40 years putting "sparkle" in people's lives through their Shimerz Glass & Bath Design Center.

"We did some unique jobs," said John Craig, who appreciated the challenges and variety that came with bathroom projects ranging from converting closets to outfitting mansions. "Doing bathroom layouts was really fun. It was work and a lot of time and hours, but it was fun. There was always something different."

Now, the Craigs are preparing to retire and to close their custom glass and bath business after being unable to find someone to carry on this trade in Mattoon. With the closure being set for the end of June as they sell their design center building at 1616 Lake Land Boulevard, the Craigs are holding big a going out of business sale.

"We badly wanted someone to take this whole thing," Donna Craig said, adding that it would have been a fully operational business for an entrepreneur.

John Craig, a Mattoon native, said he got started in this trade more than 40 years ago with the help of a high school friend, Allen Hall, whose father ran a local glass company. John Craig said he initially focused on storefront windows, but soon grew tired of working in winter weather conditions.

"It got too cold outside, so I decided to get into the mirror business," John Craig said.

The Shimerz business name was inspired by them seeing shimmering lights in the windows of tall buildings during a nighttime visit to Chicago, Donna Craig said. Their first Shimerz location was in a storefront at 2023 Western Ave., where Villa Pizza is currently located, at the west end of downtown Mattoon.

Shimerz moved in 2007 to its present location, a renovated former Walker's supermarket building. John Craig said they purchased the property from Melvin Johnson, whose Mel's Diner had stood on this site before being demolished to make way for this supermarket.

"We loved it," Donna Craig said, adding that she preferred using an older building rather than a newly constructed one on Illinois Route 16. "I didn't want something brand new. I wanted something that would have a little nostalgia."

Donna Craig said they were needing more space to house their stock of art glass, and the cavernous former supermarket building provided room for their business to grow. She said they opened a design center at the suggestion of their friends, Bob and Karen Walters of Effingham, to help her husband better put his expertise to work.

The new location enabled Donna Craig to add a large selection of home decor items to the stock at Shimerz. She said the decor added another aspect to the glass and mirror business' motto of "We want to put the sparkle in people's lives."

At the new location, the Craigs said they stayed busy as they provided needed work for contractors during the 2007-2008 national recession and later catered to the boom in home improvement projects during the COVID-19 pandemic's shutdowns.

In retirement, the Craigs said they look forward to moving to North Carolina to be closer to their children and grandchildren there. The two said they plan to take some of their Shimerz supplies with them for possible future craft uses, as well as many great memories from operating their business for four decades.

"It's been a joy, a total joy," Donna Craig said. Her husband added that they thank all of their customers for their support over the years because, "They are the ones who make this happen."

More information is available by contacting Shimerz at 217-235-2011.

