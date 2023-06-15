CHARLESTON — Three businesses, bound by family and friendship connections, have come together under one roof in Charleston to offer a variety of unique artsy products.

T&J’s Mud Hut, Designs by Plum and Piccadilly Circle recently opened at 710 Jackson Ave.

T&J’s Mud Hut, operated by the mother and son duo of Tracy and Josh Bunner, sells a variety of ceramics. Customers can decide how they are decorated in the store.

Piccadilly Circle, run by Craig Huem, sells eco-conscious candles and wax melts made from apricots and coconut waste. It also sells bamboo scrunchies and skincare from Chickadee Face and Body.

Designs by Plum sells handmade jewelry by April Huem, Craig’s wife.

T&J’s Mud Hut recently moved to the new location from elsewhere in Charleston.

“I’m really excited,” Josh Bunner said. “ I’m really fired up about the new location. … I think this should be pretty popular.”

Craig Huem called the opening a “dream come true.”

“My heart’s beating really fast,” Huem said. “It’s everything I’ve always wanted to just have my own place where people can come in and be relaxed and enjoy products that are not expensive.”

T&J’s Mud Hut and Piccadilly Circle offer ceramics and candle making classes, respectively, for others to create their own products.

Piccadilly Circle has a candle bar where customers can make customized candles and wax melts with customized labels.

“You can put anything you want on (the label) as long as there’s not a copyright violation,” Huem said. “You could say happy birthday, you could say get well, you could say stop mowing your lawn at 9 o’clock in the morning and send it to your neighbor and it smells like grass… And then you can mix and match scents.”

Josh Bunner and Craig Huem became work friends at a previous job before deciding to house businesses within the same building.

Three months ago, the businesses found a store for sale and decided to purchase a building together.

T&J’s Mud Hut originated in Utah.

“I am a tax preparer by training, and I decided to sell my tax business in Utah,” Tracy Bunner said. “And I used to go, years ago, to a ceramics store and do all the ceramics. And when I basically sold my store, I wanted to go there and see how things are going. And they closed, and there was no (other ceramics store) around. And I thought ‘oh my gosh that trade cannot die, because it’s so fun.’ So we purchased a lot of molds and materials for it.”

T&J’s Mud Hut then made the move to Charleston.

“Then we decided to move to Illinois and open a shop here, so we do our own pouring, sanding and firing. And then we re-fire when they want to glaze it,” Tracy Bunner said.

The mother-son duo divide the work, having Josh Bunner make the ceramics and Tracy Bunner paint them.

“(Tracy’s) really good at painting them,” Josh Bunner said. “I can’t paint to save my life, but I can make what you want.”

This is the first outing for Piccadilly Circle.

Huem said his interest in making eco-conscious wax stemmed from the company Chickadee, which his wife runs in England.

“I went over to England a couple of times and stayed there and visited her at work,” Huem said. “And I just seen the whole business model of what (they) had going on.”

Huem said the owner of Chickadee has spoken with him multiple times, and he was a “big inspiration” behind starting Piccadilly Circle.

The Huems makes handcrafted jewelry with precious stones. After April relocates from England to Charleston, Designs by Plum will be able to offer custom jewelry pieces as well.

Each of the three businesses offers their products at varying hours at the store.

T&J’s Mud Hut is open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.

Piccadilly Circle and Designs by Plum are open from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday.