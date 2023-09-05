MATTOON — Two buildings along Broadway Avenue downtown were demolished on Tuesday as the property owner makes plans to replace them with new ones in similar vintage style.

The demolition of these long vacant storefronts at 1824 and 1826 Broadway, along the east side of 19th Street/U.S. 45, was carried out by Joe Coleman Salvage & Demolition of Pana on behalf of property owner Jasper Holdings, LLC of Mattoon.

Jasper Holdings Manager Evan Drummond said the two buildings had gotten to the point that they were in too bad of shape structurally for renovation, which the company has done with other downtown locations. He said renovating them would have been unfeasible and unsafe.

Instead, Drummond said Jasper Holdings plans in the next year or two to construct new buildings on this block, on the north side of Broadway, that will be slightly larger than the original ones.

"That way that block of Broadway looks historic and has a similar look as the rest of downtown," Drummond said. He added that, "We want to be able to turn that into a good retail corner again."

Drummond said the newly exposed exterior wall of the Red's Barber Shop building, 1822 Broadway Ave., to the east will be repaired as part of this project.

The Mattoon City Council unanimously voted on Aug. 1 to allocate $58,304 from the downtown tax increment financing district to Jasper Holdings during the course of two years for demolition work and structural wall construction on the 1800 block of Broadway's north side.

City Administrator Kyle Gill reported to the council that the demolition and repair project had been in the works for two years and will result in a major improvement to this section of downtown.

As part of this project, Drummond said Jasper Holdings moved the former Darby Pipe Shop building late last month from its corner spot at 1830 Broadway Ave. to a local storage site. He said this small building has been identified as a Valentine diner.

The Kansas Historical Society has reported that prefabricated Valentine brand diner buildings were manufactured in Wichita, Kansas from the late 1930s into the 1970s and were shipped throughout the United States.

"We are definitely going to remodel that. We are going to make sure it stays on Broadway somewhere," Drummond said of eventually bringing the Darby building back downtown.

Jasper Holdings is not certain yet if it will construct two or three replacement buildings in the 1800 block of Broadway, Drummond said. In the meantime, he said the old foundations there will be filled in and then seeded with grass to improve their appearance.