MATTOON — Warren James Winery has been in the works for more than a year, so co-owner Cole Pierce said removing the "coming soon" sign from the property on Wednesday felt surreal but exciting.

The sign's removal signaled that the new winery at 5600 Lerna Road, along the southeast edge of Mattoon, has opened its restaurant and bar to the public, with a selection of wine set to debut in coming weeks. Customers began arriving shortly after the lunch hour began.

"We had been anxiously awaiting. I had checked it out every time I went down the road," said neighbor Barb Heitka of Warren James as she dined on a chicken bacon ranch wrap. Heitka added that she had wanted to attend the soft opening event that the winery held for its neighbors but was out of town then.

Pierce said he and his staff had prepared to debut the restaurant and bar to the general public by hosting a series of four soft opening events for friends, family, business partners, contractors, vendors and neighbors. He said these events helped them fine-tune their customer service operations.

"I feel really good about where we are now," Pierce said. "It has given us an opportunity to get our feet wet in all the other areas we offer."

Warren James will now gear up for the arrival of its selection of wines from its suppliers across the country in approximately mid-August, Pierce said. They are also continuing to tend to the site's growing vineyard with the expectation of beginning to produce wines from its varieties of grapes in two years, he said.

In the meantime, the bar is serving up a wide variety of beer, spirits and signature cocktails. The restaurant's menu offers appetizers, flatbread pizzas, sandwiches, and wraps with Warren James' signature barbecue and dipping sauces, plus desserts.

Pierce said they plan to evolve and update the menu with seasonal flavors and ingredients. He noted that they also are working with local partners, such as Morgan's Meat Market in Mattoon providing a meat and cheese board on the restaurant's menu and several snack options behind the bar.

While dining with Heitka, customer Kim Sherwood of Charleston said she enjoyed her bacon lettuce and tomato sandwich with pecan-crusted fried green tomatoes.

"It's a great opportunity," Heitka said of Coles County getting its first winery. "It's nice to add to the variety of choices. I am excited to see it grow."

Mattoon natives Pierce and his brother, Blake, have constructed their winery building and developed the accompanying vineyards on 55 acres of former farmland, with the help of veteran wine maker Leon Flood from Cumberland County.

The two brothers are the children of Kevin and the late Cheri Pierce of Mattoon. The winery takes its title from Blake Pierce's middle name, Warren, and Cole Pierce's middle name, James. Warren also was the maiden name of their father's mother and James also was their mother's maiden name.

Pierce said the winery's dining room and banquet area are already booking birthday parties, baby and bridal showers, and other functions. He said the grounds, which include a patio overlooking a pond with a fountain and wooden deck, offer trails that are available for customers to hike during their visits.

"We really want to offer good food, good wine and good times," Pierce said of Warren James, which is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday each week.

