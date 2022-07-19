Butterfly Blitz begins Saturday in Charleston

CHARLESTON — The Urban Butterfly Initiative is hosting the fourth annual Charleston Butterfly Blitz beginning July 23.

The event will end July 31.

Those participating are asked to take photos of butterflies in the area and upload them to iNaturalist. Making an account with iNaturualist is free and uploading can be done via website or mobile app.

Once photos are uploaded, the app will help to identify what type of butterfly is in the image so those interested in participating do not have to have extensive knowledge on butterfly species are still able to participate.

Submitted photos will then be tallied and participants will be eligible for potential awards based on their submissions. Some areas people can win prizes for are most submissions and most different species submitted.

The event is being co-sponsored by the city of Charleston, Douglas-Hart Nature Center, Eastern Illinois University, Fox Ridge State Park, Grand Prairie Friends, and Bike & Hike-Charleston.

Paul Switzer, an Eastern professor and director of the Urban Butterfly Initiative, encourages participants to explore the butterfly hot spots around the county.

“We have a lot of great places to look for butterflies in Coles County,” Switzer said. “People can look around flower gardens like The Whiteside Garden just east of Charleston, at Douglas Hart Nature Center, Warbler Ridge, Fox Ridge State Park, along unmowed roadsides, and at the butterfly hotspots that UBI helped create around Charleston.”

A list of hotspots can be found on the iNaturalist website. The website will also have information on the progress and standings for the contest.

Switzer said the information collected during the contest in previous years has helped gain valuable information and he hopes this year will do the same.

“We get valuable information from our Butterfly Blitz each year,” Switzer said. “Comparing years gives us a good idea of trends in butterfly populations, and having the community help us get this information is great!”