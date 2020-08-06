By the numbers: 50 years since Lake Shelbyville became a reality

This month marks the 50th anniversary of Lake Shelbyville.
At 3:40 p.m. on Aug. 1, 1970, the massive gates of the dam were lowered, capping a decades-long process. The result is not only a flood-mitigation project, but one of the region's premiere recreational amenities.
Here's a look at some of the numbers in this mega project.
3,025
Length of dam in feet, built to collect waters of the Okaw and Kaskaskia rivers. Both had long been prone to intense flooding that destroyed farmland.
1953
Year that the Kaskaskia Valley Association was formed, with members from Shelbyville to Belleville, to explore the creation of reservoirs to address flooding. Congress in 1958 passed the Flood Control Act, which put into motion the construction of Carlyle and Shelbyville projects. Eventually, $57 million was appropriated for the Shelbyville dam and lake.
4
Acreage of first parcel purchased for project, on Oct. 11, 1962, from the city of Shelbyville. Gov. Otto Kerner and other elected officials attended a ceremony to mark the sale through the U.S. Corps of Army Engineers real estate office. The first construction bid was awarded in 1963.
8
Sections that make up dam, built starting on May 4, 1966. The height is 108 feet.
1969
Year the Kaskaskia River was diverted, on June 24, to the dam spillway.
102,000
Cubic yards of concrete that make up spillway, with a surrounding earth embankment of 4,600 cubic yards of dirt.
172
Miles of shoreline of Lake Shelbyville in Shelby and Moultrie counties. The lake has about 11,000 water acres.
7
Campgrounds that are part of lake, including more than 1,000 campsites.
Sources: U.S Army Corps of Engineers and Greater Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce
