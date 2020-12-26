Camp New Hope staying connected with campers, fundraising during pandemic

NEOGA — Nonprofit Camp New Hope has needed to adapt during the COVID-19 pandemic to not having any on-site activities for those with developmental and physical disabilities, and to having fewer in-person fundraising opportunities for its services.
"We, as an organization, wanted to make sure that we stayed connected with our very missed campers and show them they were not forgotten," said Taneya Higginbotham, executive director of Camp New Hope.
Higginbotham said this wish to stay connected led the Camp New Hope Board of Directors to gather on Dec. 3 at the site's Respite Center to pack Christmas gift bags for campers who reside in area group homes and community integrated living arrangements.
The gift bags were subsequently delivered to residences operated by CCAR Industries in Charleston, Developmental Foundations in Mattoon, Shelby County Community Services and Health Care Management Corp. in Shelbyville, and to other locations in the Arcola and Tuscola communities.
Higginbotham said Camp New Hope is looking forward to a "better 2021." She said they anticipate being able to continue their summer camp programs for those with developmental and physical disabilities in the spring and summer 2021 at its 41-acre site along Lake Mattoon.
"It has been a tough year for many," Higginbotham said. "Camp New Hope is thankful for those that continue to support financially, along with other donations received."
As a recent example of this support, Higginbotham said Harry's Gas & Liquor at 1514 Old State Road in Mattoon hosted its inaugural "Bourbon Online Auction for Camp New Hope" on Tuesday. She said Harry Amin, his son Urvish and the rest of their family wanted to give back to the community and offered to host an auction of rare bourbons with 100% of the proceeds going to the camp to help during these hard financial times.
The auction was held live on the Harry's Gas & Liquor Facebook business page. Higginbotham said the auction raised more than $5,000 in less than an hour and half. She said Camp New Hope thanks all who donated and interacted during the auction.
Higginbotham said those considering making donations to the camp before the end of the year can do so by mailing Camp New Hope, PO Box 764, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 or clicking on the "Donate Now" button at www.campnewhopeillinois.org.
"Camp New Hope does not receive any state or federal funding and its sustainable future relies on the monetary and resourceful donations of the community," Higginbotham said. More information is available by contacting her at (217) 895-2341 or executivedirector@campnewhopeillinois.org.
