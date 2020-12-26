Camp New Hope staying connected with campers, fundraising during pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It has been a tough year for many," Higginbotham said. "Camp New Hope is thankful for those that continue to support financially, along with other donations received."

As a recent example of this support, Higginbotham said Harry's Gas & Liquor at 1514 Old State Road in Mattoon hosted its inaugural "Bourbon Online Auction for Camp New Hope" on Tuesday. She said Harry Amin, his son Urvish and the rest of their family wanted to give back to the community and offered to host an auction of rare bourbons with 100% of the proceeds going to the camp to help during these hard financial times.

The auction was held live on the Harry's Gas & Liquor Facebook business page. Higginbotham said the auction raised more than $5,000 in less than an hour and half. She said Camp New Hope thanks all who donated and interacted during the auction.

Higginbotham said those considering making donations to the camp before the end of the year can do so by mailing Camp New Hope, PO Box 764, Mattoon, Illinois 61938 or clicking on the "Donate Now" button at www.campnewhopeillinois.org.