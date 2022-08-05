Cancer survivors invited to Coles County Relay for Life breakfast

Survivors are asked to register for the breakfast as soon as possible by emailing jessilynne78@yahoo.com or calling/texting 217-254-5049. The breakfast is scheduled for 8-10 a.m. at Mattoon American Legion Post 88, 1903 Maple Ave. Carryout service will be available.
The 2022 Relay For Life is scheduled for 3-10 p.m. Aug. 20 at Peterson Park in Mattoon. Teams of Relay volunteers will walk laps around the Grimes Field baseball diamond at Peterson Park and set up booths nearby to sell concessions and other items to raise money for the American Cancer Society. The event will include a survivor lap.
Cancer survivors finish up their celebratory lap of Peterson Park in Mattoon Saturday evening (September 18, 2010) during the Coles County Relay for Life opening ceremonies. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Coles County Relay for Life online chair Mark Richardson looks at some of the names of those taken by cancer as he steadies a projection screen Saturday night (September 18, 2010) during the relay's luminaria lap at Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Baptists Believin' In A Cure team members Lily Laij and Susan Doty make tacos in a bowl Saturday night (September 18, 2010) at the team's fundraising booth during the Coles County Relay for Life at Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Singer Ashlea Nelms of Lawrenceville performs Saturday night (September 18, 2010) on the Coles County Relay for Life stage as the walkers make their rounds of Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Camp decorations for the Coles County Relay for Life's theme 'Seasons of Hope' include a Christmas tree at the J. T.'s Cubbies team campsite Saturday (September 18, 2010) at Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette)
Lit luminaria lining the Coles County Relay for Life walking course Saturday night (September 18, 2010) at Peterson Park in Mattoon glow in memory of those who fell to cancer and in honor of those who survive. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Kristen Watson and her eleven-year-old son Jacob, both of Mattoon, play with a giant-sized version of the Connect Four game Saturday night (September 18, 2010) during the Coles County Relay for Life at Peterson Park in Mattoon. (Photo by Ken Trevarthan/Mattoon Journal Gazette).
Images from the American Cancer Society Coles County Relay for Life at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
