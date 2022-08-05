Cancer survivors invited to Coles County Relay for Life breakfast

MATTOON — Cancer survivors are invited to attend the 2022 Coles County Relay For Life Survivor Breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Survivors are asked to register for the breakfast as soon as possible by emailing jessilynne78@yahoo.com or calling/texting 217-254-5049. The breakfast is scheduled for 8-10 a.m. at Mattoon American Legion Post 88, 1903 Maple Ave. Carryout service will be available.

The 2022 Relay For Life is scheduled for 3-10 p.m. Aug. 20 at Peterson Park in Mattoon. Teams of Relay volunteers will walk laps around the Grimes Field baseball diamond at Peterson Park and set up booths nearby to sell concessions and other items to raise money for the American Cancer Society. The event will include a survivor lap.