CHARLESTON — Colorful eggs dotted the grass around Q as this Brittany spaniel-poodle mix walked across the Morton Park baseball field Saturday morning.

However, the 3-year-old dog pulled his owners, Will and Jessica Giroux of Charleston, past many of these objects as he let his sensitive nose guide them during the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department's annual Easter egg hunt for dogs.

"He was very particular about what he wanted," Jessica Giroux said, explaining that Q would skip the eggs containing paper prize tickets in favor of the ones with dog treats. The discerning dog also was a bit impatient. "He would bite some open to get the treats he wanted."

Q was one of approximately 50 dogs that took part in Saturday's event alongside their owners, despite the cold winds that swept across Morton Park. He joined in the egg hunting group for large dogs.

The large dog group also included 9-month-old Winnie, a shepherd mix. She wore a cream colored dog hoodie to help stay warm while hunting with owner, Kim Cardwell of Charleston and her daughter, Keshae, 11.

"She doesn't like the cold so much, but I think the other puppies helped distract her from being chilly," Cardwell said. She added that Winnie is the only dog at their family's home, so she enjoys getting to be around other canines.

Denise Cristine of Charleston said she volunteered at last year's egg hunt with the Charleston Area Dog Activity Club and had so much fun that she decied to bring her mini Golden Doodle, Mochi, this year.

Cristine said Mochi is still going through obedience training, so the hunt provided a good socialization opportunity for him to be around other dogs. She said Mochi was well prepared for tracking down Easter eggs because he plays "go find it" with toys and treats at home.

Mochi joined the egg hunting group for small dogs that also included the duo of Hogan, an 8-year-old Yorkshire terrier, and Griffin, a 4-year-old Yorkshire-Pomeranian mix.

Owner Andrew Hoene of Charleston said both dogs are veterans of last year's egg hunt, but Griffin is much more relaxed about such outings.

"Hogan gets excited about everything and Griffin is just along for the ride," Hoene said.

The returning egg hunters in the small dog group also included Paddington, a 9-year-old Cocker Spaniel. He happily search for eggs with owner Shanna Davis of Charleston and her children, 6-year-old Paxton and 9-year-old McKinzleigh.

"Whenever Paxton and I leave the house, he always want to follow us around," McKinzleigh said.

Possibly the tiniest canine in that small dog group was 14-year-old Rocco. The Chihuahua was wrapped up in a blanket and wearing a miniature sock hat while being held by his owner, Eastern Illinois University student Bella Manrique of Champaign.

"He's not a fan (of the cold). That's why I had to bring him in a blanket," Manrique said. She said Rocco thinks he is a "big dog," so he might have acted bossy with some of the other canines if the weather had been warm and he was walking around the ballfield.

Catherine Henshaw, 11, was pulled around the ballfield at a fast pace by Rudy, a 3-year-old West Highland Terrier in the small dog group. Her mother, Juliann Henshaw, said the little white dog was "definitely in charge" of their outing.

"She is going to need a nap when she gets home. She got dragged around so much," Henshaw said of her daughter.