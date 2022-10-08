Canines try out new Mattoon Community Dog Park

MATTOON — The newest addition to the City of Mattoon's parks has been well received by its target demographic.

Dozens of canines exercised and played Saturday afternoon at the Mattoon Community Dog Park after the opening ceremony for this new facility, located in the 200 block of Shelby Avenue in the youth sports Roundhouse Complex. It is just west of Logan Street and along the north side of the Lincoln Prairie Grass Trail bike path.

The four-legged park-goers on Saturday included two Corgis, Archie and Auggie, that turned out alongside their owners, Nick and Mikayla Polston.

"We have been really excited for the park to open for (Archie and Auggie) just to be able to come and socialize with other dogs and run around and get some of their energy out and be able to play with other dogs when they get the chance," Nick Polston said.

Visitors parked in a pre-existing gravel lot along Shelby and entered the newly fenced 2.4-acre park via a set of double gates. The west end of the park is devoted to medium and large dogs, while the east end is focused on small dogs and has a separate entrance and parking area. The park has light poles in place for evening usage. The park will be open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Dog park committee member Katrina Butler said the park's west area is sponsored by the Mars Petcare factory in Mattoon and the park's east area is sponsored by the Kersten family of Mattoon, with each group donating $30,000.

Butler said other donors include the Mattoon Community Trust/Carrie Young Trust, $17,500; Mattoon Moose Club, $6,000; and the 19th Street Dairy Queen's Pup Cup program, $4,000. She also said Mattoon Middle School teacher Kim McQueen-Wilson and her Builders Club students collected 4,200 plastic caps to be recycled into eight benches and four ADA-accessible picnic tables that are now in place at the park.

"The citizens of Mattoon are very passionate and generous people, and we could not have completed this projected without the continued support of our donors," Butler said, adding that funding and many volunteer hours have been donated. The campaign began in fall 2019.

Butler said the dog park committee has raised $114,000 toward its $300,000 goal of fully completing all of the park's amenities in three phases. She said future amenities will include paved parking lots, dog agility training equipment, walking paths for dog owners, trees and shade sails, water fountains and rinsing stations, and possibly dog splash pads.

"We want this park to be the best looking park in a 50-mile radius," Butler said.