MATTOON — Emergency responders are on scene of a two-vehicle collision in which one vehicle overturned onto its roof.

The collision occurred around 2 p.m. Wednesday along Charleston Avenue/Illinois 16 in Mattoon in front of O'Reilly Auto Parts.

The roadway was partially blocked slowing traffic in the area of the crash.

One person was observed being extricated from the overturned vehicle and taken away in an ambulance.

This story will be updated.

