In honor of Independence Day, Journal Gazette & Times-Courier is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th!

FOURTH OF JULY
Car show kicks off Red, White & Blue Days weekend in Charleston

CHARLESTON — On Saturday, a growing car and motorcycle show kicked off three straight days of planned Red, White & Blue Days festivities.

Cars and trucks filled Morton Park's southeast parking lot and motorcycles lined parking spaces along Second Street for the Fourth of July celebration's second annual show. Organizers Bucky and Kally Redish, who are both longtime car and motorcycle enthusiasts, said they were glad to see show grow to 65 entrants this year after drawing 54 in its debut.

"All those people with their cars, that's their prized possession. The show gives them a chance to show them off," Kally Radish said.

'Red Dragon'

Scott Hood of Ashmore, at left, talks about his 1923 Ford T Bucket "Red Dragon" with Joe and Denise Wilson of Charleston on Saturday during the Red, White & Blue Days car and motorcycle show at Morton Park in Charleston.

Scott Hood of Ashmore, with his 1923 Ford T Bucket, was among those displaying their vehicles at the show. Hood said he purchased this hot rod last spring from Arizona and has already entered it in multiple shows.

Hood said the T Bucket originally had a 4-cylinder motor but now has a 350 Chevy engine that is 400 horsepower. He said this crimson car, nicknamed "Red Dragon," rumbles like a dragon.

"It's loud. You can tell it's a hot rod," Hood said.

Joe and Denise Wilson of Charleston stopped to admire the "Red Dragon" and visit with Hood. Joe Wilson also displayed his 1996 Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 Sport at the show. He said Harley-Davidson only made this bike for four years.

"I have a little rarity there," Wilson said.

Father and son at the car show

Andy Bays of Charleston and his 6-year-old son, Trey, look over cars on Saturday during the Red, White & Blue Days car and motorcycle show at Morton Park in Charleston.

The spectators at the show included Andy Bays of Charleston and his 6-year-old son, Trey. The youth said he really wanted to go to the car show and had already picked out a blue Camaro and a red Mustang as his favorites there.

Trey Bays said he and his family have been Red, White & Blue Days fans for many years and plan to return to Morton Park for the other festivities this week. He said their favorite activities include the free concerts on Sunday and the Charleston Fire Department's foam pit for children on Monday, plus the all-you-can-eat ice cream on both days.

"It's too good for us to pass up," Bays said.

Sunday's headlining event will be the concert by Bruce Springsteen tribute act Bruce in the USA at 8 p.m., following classic rock opening music by Rick K & The Road Trip at 6 p.m. The Coles County Farmer of the Year Award recipient will be announced at 7:30 p.m.

Red, White & Blue Days festivities set Saturday-Monday in Charleston

Festivities on Monday will include the Charleston American Legion pancake breakfast, 7-11 a.m.; Coles County Habitat for Humanity 4 on the 4th foot race, 7:30 a.m.; Coles County Arts Council's Chalk-in chalk art contest, 9 a.m.-noon; and Coles County 4-H Dog Spin Club Pet Parade, 9:30 a.m.

The festivities will culminate with the parade from the courthouse square to the park, 1 p.m.; followed by the bell ringing ceremony at the park's Liberty Bell replica, 2:15 p.m.

Red, White & Blue Days will conclude with the Charleston-Mattoon fireworks at dusk at the Coles County Memorial Airport. Shuttles to the airport will start running at 5 p.m. at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field and the Cross County Mall.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

