Cardinals Caravan returns to Lake Land College in Mattoon

Past, present players meet with fans at Lake Land College

Fans lined up for autographs on Sunday as the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan visited the Lake Land College Field House in Mattoon.

MATTOON — Jeff Glascock has been a fan of the Redbirds for decades, but had never visited with current and former players at a St. Louis Cardinals Caravan until Sunday afternoon.

Glascock completed that longtime goal when he joined a long line of fellow fans filing across a stage at Lake Land College's Field House to meet past and present Cardinals. He completed his time on stage with a joyous fist bump to former relief pitcher John Costello at what was the first Caravan since 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fist bump

Longtime fan Jeff Glascock of Melvin gets a fist bump from former relief pitcher John Costello on Sunday as the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan visited the Lake Land College Field House.

"I finally can cross it off the bucket list," Glascock said while smiling afterward, adding that he has been a fan since he was a young child in the early 1960s. "I let them know how much I have enjoyed watching them and shared how special it is to be a Cardinals fan."

Glascock, of Melvin, also brought his grandson, Dreydan Clayton of Gibson City, to the Caravan as a reward for him being on the honor roll this semester at his school. Dreydan said he had fun meeting the players and getting their autographs on his shirt.

Autographed baseball

Fan Layne Tiffan of Atwood gets a baseball autographed by players Jake Walsh, Alec Burleson and Andrew Knizner on Sunday as the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan visited the Lake Land College Field House.

Layne Tiffan, 10, of Atwood used a Cardinals baseball to get autographs from current players JoJo Romero, Jake Walsh, Alec Burleson and Andrew Knizner at the Caravan.

His father, Travis Tiffan, said Layne has become the only Cardinals fan in a household of Cubs fans after being turned to the Redbirds' side by his grandmother.

Still, Tiffan said he and his son have had fun going to Cardinals vs. Cubs games together, including seeing Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit one of his final home runs on the way to 700.

Autographed hat

Fan Colin Storm of Atwood gets a baseball hat autographed by former pitcher Brad Thompson on Sunday as the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan visited the Lake Land College Field House.

Colin Storm, 9, of Effingham got autographs on his Cardinals hat, finishing up with former pitcher Brad Thompson. Colin said the wait in line was long but worth it to get the autographs, especially with catcher Andrew Knizner being one of his favorite players.

Colin said the wait was also helped by Cardinals mascot Fredbird making an appearance at the Field House to joke around with fans, including him and his family.

Conn: Return of the Cardinals Caravan a welcome sight

"Fredbird was very funny," Colin said with a laugh.

The Cardinals Caravan visit was sponsored by Mattoon High School Baseball and Lake Land College Athletics, which had its athletes on hand in the Field House for the event.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861.

