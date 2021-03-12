 Skip to main content
Casey driver injured when his SUV hit semitrailer parked on road, overturned in Jewett
Casey driver injured when his SUV hit semitrailer parked on road, overturned in Jewett

  • DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIME-COURIER

JEWETT — Illinois State Police District 12 has reported that a Casey driver was injured when his sport utility vehicle hit a semitrailer parked on the road and overturned Thursday in Cumberland County.

Police said the collision occurred at 11:52 a.m. as a semitrailer truck driven by Cole C. Hille of Montrose was parked on a lane of County Road 1225E, also known as the Jewett/Toledo Road, just north of U.S. Route 40. Hille was in the process of off-loading equipment from the flatbed trailer.

According to police, Larry L. Swim of Casey was driving a SUV northbound at the same location then. The SUV struck the rear end of the the trailer and overturned in the middle of the roadway.

An ambulance crew took Swim, 81, to an area hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life threatening. Hille, 29, was ticketed for improper parking on the roadway. Swim was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, no valid driver’s license, and operation of an uninsured motor vehicle.

