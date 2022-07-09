Casey joins together in royal event for little 'princesses'

CASEY — Downtown Casey was graced by royalty Saturday.

"Princesses" from all over the area came out to take part in trolley rides, a scavenger hunt for Princess Ariel, princess tattoos, and plenty more games and treats.

Tawnya Self, owner of Model Tees LLC, who helped organize the event, said she wanted to help bring families together in the "small town with big things."

Casey, which boasts 12 of the world’s largest items — including the world’s largest wind chime, the world’s largest gavel and the world’s largest rocking chair — is known for being popular with tourists looking to see its oddities, but Self said she wanted to focus on their local community with the event. She said she was pleased with how the event went.

“We just keep trying to come up with events that include everybody locally. It went well, it just took off,” Self said. “All the businesses are chipping in. They're all thriving from it, so that's what we want to do, get people on our streets.”

One of Self’s employees, Marly Bauguss, dressed up as Princess Ariel to add to the magic of the day for the kids. She said she saw it as an opportunity to engage with her community.

“With all the kids coming out here, it's a great opportunity to talk to everybody,” Bauguss said.

She added she was excited to see so many little girls out at the event participating and enjoying themselves.

“We're trying to bring things to Casey so that everyone has stuff to do, because there's not really much to do and definitely bring in a lot of people,” Bauguss.

Bauguss said she was happy with the weather because while the sun was not out for the earlier parts of the event, it was cool enough outside for kids to have fun.

Dan Douglas, who along with his wife brought three of their granddaughters to the event, said he enjoyed being able to take them and have fun. He said he came out because “we’re grandparents, we’ve got grandkids, and they love it.”

Douglas said the event served as a way to bring families and the community together.

“It brings people together, brings families out. You know, it's good to get out and get your grandkids or your own kids together,” Douglas said. “The girls loved it.”

Blakely Dashiell, age 7, one of Douglas’ grandchildren, said she liked the event, especially having attended similar events in the past. She said it was hard to pick a favorite part of the day.

“I liked riding the trolley ride. No, getting my nails painted. Nope, going on the playground. I can't decide. It was all so fun,” Dashiell said. “All of it was my favorite part.”

Self said they hope to have a pirate-themed event in the coming months.