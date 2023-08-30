CASEY — Country star Josh Gracin will be part of four days of free concerts at the upcoming Popcorn Festival, which also will offer a carnival, hot air balloon rides and more.

The annual festival and its live music will start on Friday, Sept. 1, in Fairview Park with the Feudin Hillbillies at 7 p.m. on the main stage followed by XKrush at 9 p.m. in the beer garden.

"American Idol" finalist Gracin, whose hits include "Nothin' to Lose" and "Stay with Me (Brass Bed)," will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, on stage with the Well Hungarians. That band will then play at 9:30 p.m. in the beer garden.

"We are moving the stage to the south end of the park and facing it north to allow for more room for crowds," said festival volunteer Shane Todd.

Concert admission will be free, but Todd said the seating area will be fenced to allow beer garden customers to bring their drinks with them to watch the shows. He said the festival's 22 food trucks will be arranged nearby in food court style. Free popcorn will be available daily.

Live music will continue with Jake & Mikayla Roots at noon and Levi Riggs with Abbi Scott Band at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, on stage, followed by fireworks and by the band's beer garden show at 9:30 p.m. Crush Bon Jovi Experience will conclude the concerts at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, on stage.

Other activities will include carnival rides and a Butterfield Market with 40 some craft vendors on all four days of the festival, plus tethered hot air balloon rides at 5:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday.

"When those balloons go up and light up, it's a really great visual," Todd said. He added that the balloon rides will be $20 each and wheelchair accessible.

The festival also will host Illinois State Horseshoe Pitching Association competitions Saturday and Sunday, a parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Electrify Magic and Paddi's Air Filled Fun daily children's shows starting Saturday, a horse show Saturday, and a car show Sunday.

"We are excited to keep growing this every year," Todd said of the Popcorn Festival. The full schedule is posted at popcornfestival.net.

