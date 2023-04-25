CHARLESTON — CCAR Industries has been helping meet local recycling needs for nearly 25 years and is now seeking the community's assistance to ensure that it can continue to recycle cardboard.

CCAR, a not-for-profit that provides vocational programs and other services for those with developmental disabilities or other functional limitations, recently began requesting monetary donations for accepting cardboard materials to help cover the costs of recycling these materials.

Director of Development Chastity Parker said CCAR has seen the market for cardboard drop dramatically during the past year. Those materials include corrugated cardboard and cereal box-style cardboard.

"The monies earned from recycling cardboard no longer provide the funds needed to pay the individuals for their hard work," Parker said of the vocational programs. "This financial donation (for recycling cardboard) will enable us to continue this valuable community service and pay the individuals served for their hard work."

Parker said CCAR recycled 154,000 pounds of cardboard during the last six months of 2022. She said participants in this recycling effort successfully kept 77 tons of cardboard from being sent to the landfill.

In 1999, the recycling program began when CCAR formed a partnership with Eastern Illinois University to recycle paper products for the school. CCAR program consumer continue to work at recycling through the partnership between the two organizations.

"That gives our individuals here an opportunity to earn a paycheck for the first time in their lives," said CCAR Director of Community Day Services Heidi Logue. Approximately 60 program consumers from the community work in the recycling program.

CCAR Industries qualified intellectual disabilities professional Angela King said program consumers sort and separate paper to prepare this material for recycling. She said that work includes pulling pages from old textbooks and hardback books, removing cash register receipts from spools, and shredding confidential office documents.

King said paper is eventually baled, loaded into trailers and shipped out for recycling, typically for blown insulation and egg cartons. She said the used cardboard is recycled back into new cardboard for other packaging uses.

As CCAR's recycling capacity and skills increased, Parker said it began inviting the community to drop off recyclables at its Lincoln Avenue Day Program, free of charge. The recycling center is located at 1600 Lincoln Ave., on CCAR's campus, across from Charleston High School.

CCAR is continuing to accept office paper, printed paper products such as magazines and newspapers, and aluminum cans without a donation from the businesses and organizations it serves. The not-for-profit also accepts those materials and cardboard at its recycling drop-off site, open from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Parker said CCAR has been reaching out to businesses that routinely drop off their cardboard for recycling to provide a requested donation amount.

CCAR also has posted a QR code near its recycling bay doors that community members can scan to make their donation. They can also pay via check by ringing the doorbell next to the recycling doors and giving it to staff or by mailing it to ATTN: Recycling Donation, 1530 Lincoln Avenue, Charleston, IL 61920. Checks should be made payable to CCAR Industries.

