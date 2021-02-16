Central Illinois cancellations and closures for Tuesday, Feb. 16

This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Feb. 16 and beyond. Have one to add? Email newsroom@jg-tc.com

The Cumberland County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday. The closing applies to county offices and in-person court appearances as well as court proceedings scheduled by phone or remotely online.

Lake Land College has cancelled all classes on Tuesday, including all online classes, and has closed all campus locations.

Charleston School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.

Mattoon School Districts will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.

Oakland School District has cancelled all classes on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Coles County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday. The closing applies to county offices and in-person court appearances as well as court proceedings scheduled by phone or remotely online.

Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education reported that all its programs and services will be closed on Tuesday.