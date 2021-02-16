Central Illinois cancellations and closures for Tuesday, Feb. 16

7 Day Forecast
This is a developing list of closures and cancellations for Tuesday, Feb. 16 and beyond. Have one to add? Email newsroom@jg-tc.com
The Cumberland County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday. The closing applies to county offices and in-person court appearances as well as court proceedings scheduled by phone or remotely online.
Lake Land College has cancelled all classes on Tuesday, including all online classes, and has closed all campus locations.
Charleston School District will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Mattoon School Districts will be using a remote learning day on Tuesday.
Oakland School District has cancelled all classes on Tuesday.
The Coles County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday. The closing applies to county offices and in-person court appearances as well as court proceedings scheduled by phone or remotely online.
Eastern Illinois Area of Special Education reported that all its programs and services will be closed on Tuesday.
St. John's Lutheran School in Mattoon will be closed on Tuesday and its students will have no remote school work to complete that day.
Dial-A-Ride in Coles and Douglas counties and the LifeSpan Center in Coles County will be closed on Tuesday.
The Moultrie County Courthouse will be closed Tuesday.
The Douglas County Health Department will be closed on Tuesday. The closing includes both the main office at 1250 E. Highway 36, Tuscola, and the department's COVID-19 testing site at the Tuscola outlet mall.
