Central Illinois doctors say COVID is nearing a new era

MATTOON — Rates of respiratory illness are down in Central Illinois following surges late last year, which caused record numbers of hospital patients in Coles County.

"We definitely saw a spike within the weeks around the holidays and just after and even still into January," said Dr. Nicole Ottens, an emergency room doctor at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. "I think the family spike has kind of started to downward trend but we're still busy. I mean, January 5 was the largest number of patients we've ever taken care of in the history of our hospital. We hit record breaking numbers."

Despite early season peaks in Coles County and elsewhere in Central Illinois, concerns of a so-called “tripledemic” — notably high cases of flu, COVID and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) — have mostly faltered since the fall. In Central Illinois, flu cases peaked in early December after RSV spiked in September.

The reason for those peaks, doctors said, is that COVID precautions pushed off what would be normal seasonal peaks.

"We really didn't see hardly any influenza or RSV cases in the last two years preceding, but as the COVID variants have become less lethal, and people have, I think, to some degree also just grown fatigued with the vigilance that we would normally have for that, we've seen a return of the winter cough and cold illnesses," Ottens said. "It almost feels like the two years we didn't have it are being made up for this year where we've just had excessive volumes, more than we've ever had, with those illnesses."

What’s next could be a new era of COVID.

“We're moving toward what a lot of epidemiologists are referring to as the endemic phase,” said Dr. Ted Clark, chief medical officer at Decatur Memorial Hospital. “The endemic phase means COVID is just hanging around, and you've got some new variants that are popping up every year. And they're coming out, again, particularly in the winter months. So I would expect COVID to follow similar seasonal trends to what we see with influenza.”

The beginning of COVID’s endemic phase comes as a new subvariant is spreading across the state.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5, unofficially dubbed "kraken" by some, made up 43% of COVID cases across the U.S. and 14% in the Midwest as of the week ending Jan. 14. Those percentages were up 12.6% and 5.8%, respectively, from the week before.

Healthcare workers are now left preparing for a future that’s not easy to predict.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Cases of flu and RSV surge at various points every year. But in 2022, the end to most masking mandates and other pandemic measures resulted in a particularly unusual RSV spike.

“What was unique this year was, we really kind of pushed off an RSV surge for a couple of years,” Clark said. “We were doing more distancing, we were doing more masking, so the virus itself just really didn't have a lot of opportunities to go into that surge mode.”

In Central Illinois, the surge filled HSHS St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield to capacity, with some patients being referred for care outside the region.

But RSV cases have been on a steady downtrend since November in Decatur and across the state. For the state’s youngest patients, hospitalization rates are down, too.

“Regarding the ICU capacity, we have seen improvement in Pediatric ICU capacity; it was in the single digits in October and November. It is currently at about 30 percent of PICU beds available,” said Mike Claffey, a spokesman for the Illinois Department of Public Health, in an email.

According to IDPH and CDC data, COVID case rates are declining statewide.

As of Jan. 13, the CDC reported 59 counties in Illinois at an elevated COVID level, compared to 73 the week before. Three of those counties were at a high community level and 56 were at a medium level, compared to 28 and 45, respectively, the week before.

“I am encouraged to see COVID-19 community levels once again declining and hospital capacity remaining stable this week,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra in a news release last week.

“IDPH is closely monitoring the XBB ‘Kraken’ variant which is spreading in the northeastern United States and leading to increased cases and hospitalizations,” Vohra continued. “Although we are currently seeing low rates in Illinois at about 8% of clinical samples, it is important for all of us to prepare for and be aware of this emerging variant.”

In Coles County, health officials are focused on monitoring more vulnerable populations.

"With COVID-19, we still have cases that are being reported to the health department, but the only focus right now that we have on the COVID-19 cases are those that are involved in outbreaks in long term care settings," said Lisa Sorensen, director of nursing for the Coles County Health Department.

Coles County is currently rated at a medium community level by CDC standards. CDC data provided by the county reflects a similar early December COVID peak that was also observed in the Decatur area.

Flu rates can be harder to track due to lower testing numbers, though various Central Illinois hospitals reported flu case rate spikes in early December. The peak was somewhat early for an average cold and flu season.

In early December, Memorial Health warned of rising flu cases at its area hospitals located in Decatur, Springfield, Taylorville, Lincoln and Jacksonville. At the time, the hospitals saw a collective 104 patients hospitalized with influenza, compared with just four at the same time the year before.

“This year’s strains of influenza are proving to be highly contagious,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, Memorial Health senior vice president and chief physician executive, last month. “We don’t like to see this kind of increase this early in the flu season.”

Clark said flu hospitalization numbers at Memorial hospitals have gone down since December. But strains of COVID and flu currently circulating seem to be more contagious than past strains, he said.

CORONAVIRUS FATIGUE

Keeping up with COVID guidelines, strains and other news amid unusual flu and RSV peaks can be difficult, doctors acknowledged.

“I think everybody's a little bit fatigued from following all the different variants and trying to guess what they're going to do and where they're going to spread,” Clark said.

The new kraken variant is reportedly the most transmissible of the prior COVID variants, which, he said, was also once said about the original Omicron strain and the Delta strain before that.

But taking advantage of preventative measures can help relieve stress and future illness, Ottens said.

"The goal is to just limit the continuous spread of this so that those numbers die down and the sooner those die down, the sooner all of us can go back to not having to wear masks and being able to enjoy friend and family gatherings without the worry of that," she said.

Ottens and all other sources who spoke to Lee Enterprises for this story recommend individuals consider getting vaccinated or boosted if they haven't already.

"We still have COVID vaccines available, and there (are) still influenza vaccines available," Sorensen said. "It's never too late to be vaccinated. So we still would encourage people to vaccinate, and if they are sick to stay home, to not be around other people and use precautions."

“If you can get a vaccine, you're going to be better off in terms of severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Clark said. “If you choose to wear a mask in public places, you will better protect yourself, a reasonable idea for the vulnerable, particularly the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions. Wash your hands, that same stuff. We've kind of gotten coronavirus fatigue to an extent where, at this point, if you're a member of the general public and you don't know the general rules that would be very surprising.”

Staff writer Corryn Brock contributed to this report.

Photos: Central Illinois responds to COVID-19 Patriotism Predictions Testing in a soybean field "I want to make sure I'm OK." Rural testing A community reacts Mobile testing Studied testing ISU tests more than smarts Vials for life Keeping it safe Waiting for a test The most difficult test Waiting Masked men Planning testing Herd immunity Clean voting Test results Long lines The great test New PPE Testing through the roof Long lines for tests