CHARLESTON — Tara Biarkis helped arrange the area's first Climb Out of the Darkness event on Saturday in Charleston, with the goal to help fundraise and spread awareness for prenatal mental health.

Climb Out of the Darkness works through Postpartum Support International, a national group that organizes these events across the country every year.

“Perinatal mood and anxiety disorders is very common,” Biarkis said. “As many as 1 in 7 moms and 1 in 10 dads will have it, so likely it's touched all of us in some way or another.”

Only six other Climb Out of the Darkness events exist in Illinois, and Coles County now houses the first in Central Illinois.

The event includes a climb/walk as a representation of each difficult step and path parents take with their own mental health. The climb/walk is done with a group to symbolize that parents are not alone with any of their struggles.

There was also fundraising done by individuals before the event, and those who raised at least $100 received a Climb Out of the Darkness T-shirt.

“We decided to put this event together to raise awareness for maternal mental health and build connections in our community with other moms that maybe have experienced this, or family members who have helped loved ones through it. Just to put it out there as a reminder to moms to make sure they're taking care of themselves and that it's OK to sometimes not be OK,” Biarkis said.

Several community members came to the event at Lake Charleston, including Emily Clapp, a mom with a 1 1/2-year-old who she brought with her.

“I work in the hospital, more on the medical floor, but I do help on the women and children's (floors), and I know just in general across all floors, there's a high increase in mental health (needs)," Clapp said. "And just raising more awareness and providing more support I think in the community is important because a lot of people struggle, and they don't want to talk about it. They really struggle talking about it because sometimes they feel judged or they feel like what they're thinking or feeling isn't normal. So normalizing that I think is really important."

Her workplace is also how she found out about Saturday's event.

“I work with Tara in the hospital, so I heard about it through work. And I joined the Facebook group,” Clapp said.

Climb Out of the Darkness Coles County is already planning future events as well.

“I think it was really good. I think there was a good turnout. I know they're gonna try and potentially do another event in the fall. So I think that'll be good too, to kind of get some more awareness,” Clapp said.

Biarkis was happy with the turnout for it being the first year.

“I'm really excited to see how many people that we had; like I said, for being the first year and not really knowing what to expect and just kind of winging it a little bit, I think it went really good,” Biarkis said.

For future Climb Out of the Darkness Coles County events, follow the “Climb Out of the Darkness - Coles County” page on Facebook.