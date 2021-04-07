 Skip to main content
Central Illinois has chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, weather service says
Central Illinois has chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, weather service says

LINCOLN — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms are forecast before 4 p.m. Wednesday with wind gusts potentially reaching 30 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Showers and a possible thunderstorm are then expected into the evening at an 80% chance of precipitation, the weather service says. Rainfall amounts should accumulate between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

