Central Illinois snow, rain forecast full of uncertainty

LINCOLN — The east-west line that connects Peoria and Bloomington-Normal carries the “greatest uncertainty” when it comes to the weekend weather, a meteorologist said Friday.
The storm system moving into Central Illinois from the north is expected to drop a heavy snow on the northern third of the state, but “warmer temperatures further south will keep the precipitation mostly rain,” said Alex Erwin, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Along Interstate 74, temperatures will be closer to freezing, making it more difficult to predict the precipitation.
A mix of rain and snow is expected to begin in the McLean County area by mid-morning Saturday, but the precipitation type is not the only uncertainty.
“Our forecast right now has anywhere from a trace of snow accumulation to 3 inches of snow in Bloomington,” Erwin said. “Any snow that we will get is probably going to be heavy wet snowflakes.”
A storm system will produce measurable snow across the northern portions of central Illinois Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. A sharp cutoff in snow accum is expected. Any changes to the storm track will result in changes to the snow forecast, esp near I-74. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/YrvzQCHHSO— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 29, 2021
Rain will move through the area south of I-74 on Saturday, and Erwin said in the Macon to Coles County range about an inch of rain could fall.
With frozen ground temperatures, this could produce localized flooding in flood-prone areas in the southernmost part of Central Illinois.
Saturday night from 6 p.m. to midnight will be the window of heaviest precipitation across the region, with lighter snow or rain lingering into Sunday afternoon or early evening.
Here are the initial thoughts on timing of snow/rain with the weekend storm system. A surge of warm air from the south will change the snow over to rain in the central portions of the area. Areas north of I-74 will have the best chances of remaining snow the entire event. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/0jXMRpIdeA— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) January 29, 2021
By Monday morning, the storm system is expected to be cleared with a partly sunny start to the week and a high in the low 30s from Bloomington south to the Charleston-Mattoon area.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.