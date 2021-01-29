 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Central Illinois snow, rain forecast full of uncertainty
0 comments
breaking top story

Central Illinois snow, rain forecast full of uncertainty

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The east-west line that connects Peoria and Bloomington-Normal carries the “greatest uncertainty” when it comes to the weekend weather, a meteorologist said Friday.

The storm system moving into Central Illinois from the north is expected to drop a heavy snow on the northern third of the state, but “warmer temperatures further south will keep the precipitation mostly rain,” said Alex Erwin, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Along Interstate 74, temperatures will be closer to freezing, making it more difficult to predict the precipitation.

A mix of rain and snow is expected to begin in the McLean County area by mid-morning Saturday, but the precipitation type is not the only uncertainty.

“Our forecast right now has anywhere from a trace of snow accumulation to 3 inches of snow in Bloomington,” Erwin said. “Any snow that we will get is probably going to be heavy wet snowflakes.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rain will move through the area south of I-74 on Saturday, and Erwin said in the Macon to Coles County range about an inch of rain could fall.

With frozen ground temperatures, this could produce localized flooding in flood-prone areas in the southernmost part of Central Illinois.

Saturday night from 6 p.m. to midnight will be the window of heaviest precipitation across the region, with lighter snow or rain lingering into Sunday afternoon or early evening.

By Monday morning, the storm system is expected to be cleared with a partly sunny start to the week and a high in the low 30s from Bloomington south to the Charleston-Mattoon area.

From the archives: Major snowfall of years past

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Midwest governors encourage residents to plan for vaccination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News