Central Illinois wind advisory in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday

LINCOLN — A wind advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday for much of Central Illinois, according to meteorologists with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
The advisory includes McLean, Tazewell, Woodford, Logan, Macon, DeWitt, Piatt, Coles, Shelby, Effingham, Moultrie, Christian and Sangamon counties. Winds out of the west at 30 mph may gust over 50 mph on Sunday.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result, NWS officials say. Difficult travel is expected, especially for high profile vehicles on north-south oriented roads such as Interstate 39, Interstate 55, Interstate 57, Interstate 155 and Highway 51.
A gust reported at 49 mph was reported at 6:01 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS. At 6:25 a.m., a gust of 49 mph was reported at Coles County Airport near Mattoon.
The service urges caution when traveling, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.
Sunday’s high is expected to be around 46 degrees with showers likely, and then turning partly sunny during the afternoon.
Sunshine with highs in the 50s during the afternoon are in the forecast for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
