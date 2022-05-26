Charleston and Oakland pools prepare for swimming season

CHARLESTON — Public swimming pools in Charelston and Oakland are scheduled to kick off their season this weekend, weather permitting.
The city of Charleston's Rotary Community Aquatic Center will be open noon-7 p.m. Monday, May 30. Aquatic Facility Supervisor Gena Bunch said preparations for the pool's opening have been in the works since March, when hiring began.
"Then, I get to have crew out here cleaning," Bunch said. "So, we start with empty pools, we power wash the pools, we get everything cleaned and have to take all the gutters out and clean out the leaves, and we get all the pool cleaned, and then we start training our staff at the beginning of May."
One of the big tasks is filling all of the pools onsite that in total hold nearly 500,000 gallons of water, Bunch said. Once that task is complete, the water is treated and the staff begins to set up the deck. Bunch said her favorite part of the set up is knowing what comes after, "the anticipation of having people here and seeing the kids have a good time."
Bunch said that last year was slower than it had been in years past, something she believes could be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, but she is hopeful for a full return to normalcy this summer.
"I am anticipating it being pretty busy because this is the first summer since then that people are like 'oh, we can go anywhere, do anything,'" Bunch said. She is still seeking lifeguards for the season and encourages individuals to apply at bit.ly/JobRotaryPool.
For the rest of the season, Charleston open swim will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays; noon to 7 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays.
The Oakland Township Park District reported that its swimming pool is scheduled to open on Saturday, May 28. The daily hours will be noon-8 p.m. in May and June, 1-8 p.m. on Sundays; noon-7 p.m. in July, 1-7 p.m. on Sundays; and 1-6 p.m.
Opening information for Lytle Pool, which is operated by the Mattoon Township Park District, was not available on Friday.
