CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band's annual Patriotic Concert on Thursday, June 29, will kick off the 2023 Red, White & Blue Days festival.

The free concert in Kiwanis Park's Daum Amphitheater will start early at 7 p.m. with the group's jazz band performing "Brown Eyed Girl," "Big Spender," "Oye Como Va," and "America The Beautiful."

Following an opening prayer by Chaplin Dale Downs, the main concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. with "Armed Forces-The Pride of America!" This is a medley of U.S. service songs ending with the pledge of allegiance and "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Other songs on the set list include "With Malice Toward None" with narration by retired Sgt. 1st Class David Keefer, "The Thunderer March," "God Bless the U.S.A.," "Washington Post March," "Nearer, My God, To Thee," "I Saw The Light," "The Chimes of Liberty," "Carry On with Pride," "A Celebration of Taps," and "The Stars and Stripes Forever"

The SweeTea'z traveling beverage trailer will sell cold drinks from 6-9pm. at the upper pavilion. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center.

30 iconic posters from World War II 30 iconic posters from World War II 'Buy More War Bonds and Stamps’ ’We’re Building Things Up!’ ‘I Want You’ ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ ‘Come into the Factories’ ‘Adolf Hitler ist der Sieg!’ Japanese air force poster ‘Avenge Pearl Harbor’ ‘Defend Your Country’ ‘We Can Do It’ ‘Is YOUR Trip Necessary?’ ‘Keep Us Flying!’ ‘This is Nazi Brutality’ ‘Blackout!’ ‘Meeting over Berlin’ ‘UNITED we are strong’ ‘Become a Nurse’ ‘They Give Blood’ ‘Doing all you can, brother?’ ‘Of Course I Can!’ ‘Don’t Let That Shadow Touch Them’ “Ecco i Liberatori” ‘Waffen-SS’ ‘Buy War Bonds’ “She’s a WOW” ‘When You Ride Alone You Ride With Hitler!’ ‘He’s Watching You’ ‘FOOD IS A WEAPON’ ‘Plant a Victory Garden’ ‘Freedom Shall Prevail’