Charleston business seeks donations to help Ukraine

MORE INFORMATION

Machinery Management Service Inc.

People with questions about this drop off site can reach out to Zeena Christopher at (217) 549-8168.

Trinity Lutheran Church

The site will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 5, 8, and 12, and 10:30 a.m. till 1:30 p.m. April 9.

Contact Tracey Reed at (217) 260-6843 if you have questions or want to make alternate arrangements.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

The site will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 4, 7, and 11, and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 9.

Contact Randy Stephens at (618) 562-7942 if you have questions or want to make alternate arrangements.