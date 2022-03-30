Charleston business seeks donations to help Ukraine

The location will be open for donations Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. till 3 p.m. and organizers are asking for items from clothing, food, and supplies.
Other drop off sites will include Trinity Lutheran Church, 201 E. Colorado Ave., in Casey, and Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 801 West Emmons St., in Robinson.
These items include:
clean clothing for men, women and children;
footwear in all sizes;
any food that will last without refrigeration;
infant formulas and food;
diapers for children and adults;
personal hygiene items like wipes, toothpastes, brushes, soaps and shampoos;
first aid items like bandages, antiseptics, vitamins and over-the-counter pain relievers;
tools ranging from basic hand tools to rechargeable battery-powered tools.
Tools like rakes, shovels, and wheelbarrows will also be accepted, as well as nails and other constructions fasteners like bolts and screws. Anything with an electrical cord is discouraged.
Other items that will be accepted include tents, sleeping bags, folding beds, gasoline-powered generators, rechargeable flashlights, used bicycles and even non-working mopeds that can be easily repaired once shipped.
Once the containers are loaded, organizers will still allow for garden seeds to be donated up until the deadline.
All monetary donation should be made payable to Trinity Lutheran Church, in Casey, and checks can be dropped off at one of the collection sites or mailed to the church at Post Office Box 295, Casey, IL, 62420.
Individuals with questions regarding monetary donations should contact Tracey Reed at (217) 260-6843.
