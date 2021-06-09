Charleston businesses awarded TIF funds for improvements

CHARLESTON — Four Charleston businesses are the recipients of tax increment financing grants that will be used to make building improvements.
The grants are a continuation of the city’s efforts to preserve the area around the courthouse square.
“We have been very fortunate to be able to use these TIF funds to preserve and rehabilitate the buildings, which in turn will bring in new businesses around the square because the buildings are in good shape,” said Charleston city planner Steve Pamperin. “It (TIF) has been instrumental in the preservation of our square and the area around the square.”
TIF Funds, which come out of a pool of funds created from
sales and property taxes, are reallocated and “focused” toward projects in the district.
“The TIF district collects around $100,000 a year that we try to put back into the district every year,” Pamperin said.
The businesses receiving the grants are:
Z’s Music and Sound, 606 Jackson Ave., for roof improvements; received $10,000 in TIF funds for a $20,240 project. Mike & Stan’s 504 Club, 504 Monroe Ave., received $10,000 to be used toward a $20,206 project involving exterior masonry repairs, as well as foundation work, awning repair, and repainting walls. Giesler & Weaver Attorneys at Law, 821 Monroe Ave., for exterior repairs received $9,211 in TIF funds for an $18,422 project. Hortenstine Properties received $3,675 in TIF funds for a $7,350.34 project to place new awnings at 500, 506 and 516 6th street.
The repairs, according to Pamperin, help the businesses and the city itself.
“We want to make sure that we preserve these buildings in order to help with job creation, job retention, property values, and all of those things,” said Pamperin.
