CHARLESTON — Sunday morning, siblings Adam, 6, and Lauren, 8, Oslowski headed to Wesley United Methodist Church's garden on the hunt for cabbage caterpillars and other pests.

"Adam's my little weed puller and bug inspector," said their mother, Kim Oslowski, adding that he and his big sister have been on the lookout for Japanese beetles lately.

The two children, who are members of the Little Roots 4-H group, have been helping protect their family's raised bed in Wesley United Methodist's garden, along with fellow parishioners' raised beds, and a shared plot that yields produce for the Charleston Area Churches Food Pantry and other community use.

During the last year, the church's garden has been expanded to include a pollinator garden with five native trees and several pollinator habitats. The church held a dedication ceremony on Sunday for this Nature-Based Climate Action Project, co-organized and funded by local environmental nonprofit Faith in Place.

Janice Kahl, congregational care pastor at Wesley United Methodist, said to those in attendance that the garden will help sustain community members and the Earth while providing a quiet place of reflection.

"I hope you come, sit, meditate and enjoy the beauty of God's creation," Kahl said of the garden, located in a tree-shaded space on the south side of the church grounds at 2206 Fourth St. The church is along the south edge of Eastern Illinois University's campus.

Karen Clausing, a garden volunteer with Wesley United Methodist, said they used a vacant section of lawn to start the garden in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said Eagle Scout Alex Pearson put down gardening mats and built the raised beds that next year.

The garden subsequently doubled in size and gained a composting area, Clausing said. She added that they also have been introducing no-till regenerative farming practices to their plot.

Clausing said church member Robin Murray, who is a retired EIU professor, applied for the grant from Faith in Place. The church received $4,464 in subaward grants from Faith in Place, initially funded through the Lumpkin Family Foundation’s Nature-Based Climate Action Program, to support the latest additions to the project.

Faith in Place works with faith communities across Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin to develop and coach Green Teams, which consist of groups of three or more people from a house of worship who provide cooperative leadership to take environmental action in their community.

"This church has decided that we're going to care for creation by feeding people and we're also going to care for creation by creating some pollinator habitats," said Christina Krost, Wesley United Methodist's Green Team coach and Illinois senior policy coordinator at Faith in Place. She added that the garden also helps absorb carbon in the atmosphere.

Clausing said the new pollinator garden includes chokeberry, pawpaw and other vegetation to attract pollinating insects. She said they plan to add additional pollinator plants along this garden's walking path over time.

After the dedication ceremony, Oslowski noted that her family's raised bed has added to the pollinator effort by being home to a milkweed plant that sprouted up unexpectedly there amid the carrots, peas and lettuce. She said her daughter was happy to see this monarch butterfly-attracting plant.

"Lauren is my little pollinator lover, so we couldn't pull this out," Oslowski said.

Photos: The monarch butterfly