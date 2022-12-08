 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charleston City Council continues agreement with local tractor club

Charleston City Council

Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs reads an agenda item on an agreement with the East Central Illinois Antique Tractor Club. The item was unanimously approved.

 corryn.brock

CHARLESTON — The Charleston City Council approved a five-year lease with the East Central Illinois Antique Tractor Club, continuing a previously standing union.

The tractor club is leasing part of property known as the "Walden Property" that is adjacent to the waste water treatment plant. The club will be permitted to till, plant and harvest wheat, beans, corn or oats, show and demonstrate antique tractors and equipment and provide parking for demonstrations and shows.

In exchange for using the property, the club will provide one-third of the market value of the harvested crop to the city as compensation.

Laura Anderson, 7, of Mattoon competes in the pedal tractor pull during the East Central Illinois Antique Farm Equipment Club's annual Farm Show on Saturday at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

The council also approved changes to a city ordinance regarding the financial institutions the city can use for its finances to update the list.

Mayor Brandon Combs and City Manager Scott Smith praised the Charleston Parks and Recreation staff for the Christmas in the Heart of Charleston.

"(There was) lots of activity on the square last Friday and Saturday and it kind of reminded me of when I was a kid going up to square with my grandparents on Friday night," Smith said. "It was really good to see a lot of volunteers, a lot of groups."

"They did a good job," Combs said. "Every year it seems to grow and the businesses get more involved and it's great to see."

The council also approved:

  • Placing the 2023-2024 tax levy ordinance on file for public inspection. The proposed property tax levy is $5,239,890 and tax rates are expected to be lower than this year;
  • A petition from Martin & Bayley, Inc. to change the zoning from R-1 (single family residence district) to C-2 (general commercial district) at 1421 10th  and 1430 10th streets;
  • Raffle license for Women of the Moose 1175 for Thursday night drawings  to raise funds to support MooseHeart, MooseHaven, various community organizations, St. Jude's, Cancer Society and Camp New Hope; Knights of Columbus 4024 for weekly drawings to raise funds for operations; and Midwest Select Softball weekly drawings.
