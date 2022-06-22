 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Recommended for you…

Charleston Community Band concert to feature Benny Goodman medley

  • 0

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band concert on Thursday, June 23 will feature one of its founding musicians, clarinetist Jayne Ozier, on "Benny Goodman: The King of Swing" medley.

"Jayne is one of our two members that have played with the Charleston Community Band for 45 years. She plays the clarinet," said band Director Ginger Stanfield. "Dale Downs is the other musician that has also shared his talents on alto saxophone for the past 45 years with our group."

Downs and Ozier

Alto saxophonist Dale Downs and clarinetist Jayne Ozier have been part of the Charleston Community Band throughout its 45-year history.

The free concert's lineup also will include "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Bravura March," "Nearer, My God, To Thee," "For Our Heroes," "Uptown Funk," "Lassus Trombones," "The Best of Chicago," "We Are The Reason," "Pop Culture medley," and "British Eighth March." The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the John Daum Amphitheater in Kiwanis Park. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

In addition, the Charleston Community Jazz Band will perform at 6 p.m. Friday as part of the Toledo Freedom Day Festival downtown.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Police response to Uvalde shooting called ‘abject failure’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News