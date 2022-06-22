Charleston Community Band concert to feature Benny Goodman medley

CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band concert on Thursday, June 23 will feature one of its founding musicians, clarinetist Jayne Ozier, on "Benny Goodman: The King of Swing" medley.

"Jayne is one of our two members that have played with the Charleston Community Band for 45 years. She plays the clarinet," said band Director Ginger Stanfield. "Dale Downs is the other musician that has also shared his talents on alto saxophone for the past 45 years with our group."

The free concert's lineup also will include "The Star-Spangled Banner," "Bravura March," "Nearer, My God, To Thee," "For Our Heroes," "Uptown Funk," "Lassus Trombones," "The Best of Chicago," "We Are The Reason," "Pop Culture medley," and "British Eighth March." The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the John Daum Amphitheater in Kiwanis Park. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

In addition, the Charleston Community Jazz Band will perform at 6 p.m. Friday as part of the Toledo Freedom Day Festival downtown.

