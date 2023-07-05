CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band's 46th season is set to conclude Thursday, July 6, with its annual Patriotic Concert, which was canceled last week due to stormy weather.

The group's jazz band will begin the evening's free entertainment at 7 p.m. in Kiwanis Park's Daum Amphitheater by playing "Brown-Eyed Girl," "Big Spender," "Oye Como Va" and "America the Beautiful."

At 7:30 p.m., the concert band will start its performance of patriotic music featuring "Armed Forces - The Pride of America," "With Malice Toward None," "God Bless the U.S.A.," "JAG" theme and "Stars & Stripes Forever."

Ginger Stanfield, director of the band, said Thursday's setlist also offers classical and pop songs that would normally be part of the season's last concert.

Those songs include "The Thunderer March," "Hello, Goodbye (Beatles medley)," "The Best of Chicago," "Nearer My God to Thee," "Tijuana Brass in Concert," "I Saw the Light," "Rock, Roll and Remember," "Curtain Call" and "What a Wonderful World."

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to use on the amphitheater's tiered levels. Stanfield said if the weather is inclement or conditions are too wet for audience members to park at Kiwanis, the concert will be moved to Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center.

