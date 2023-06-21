CHARLESTON — The Charleston Community Band's third concert of the season Thursday evening, June 22, will feature highlights from “The Wizard of Oz” and "Jersey Boys" musicals, plus "You’ve Got a Friend in Me" from the "Toy Story" animated film.

"We have a wide variety of music prepared to perform for our audience," said Ginger Stanfield, director of the band. "The songs can be enjoyed by all ages, young and old, because they come from songs of your childhood, movies, church, and cartoons of decades ago."

The song lineup for the concert at 7:30 p.m. in Kiwanis Park's Daum Amphitheater also includes the "Star-Spangled Banner," "Emblem of Unity March," "Precious Lord, Take My Hand," "An American Tribute," "Uptown Funk," "Beautiful Savior," "Comedy Classics," and "Lassus Trombone."

"It’s always a beautiful evening outing, and the weather is favorable to bring your lawn chair to the park to sit and be entertained at our free concert," Stanfield said. If the weather is inclement, the concert will be held at Eastern Illinois University's Doudna Fine Arts Center.

