Charleston council to vote on zoning amendments for Lambo's

CHARLESTON — Charleston City Council members are set to vote on two ordinances that would amend the zoning map at 1506 and 1508 B Street.
The vote follows petitions from Lanman Properties Inc. to change the zoning from R3 – Limited Multi-Family Residence District to C2 – General Commercial District to allow the business on the property, Lambo's, to undergo facility updates.
The redevelopment at the gas station is expected to cost about $7 million and is meant to replace existing facilities. Updates will include moving the car wash at the location to the west and the addition of electric vehicle charging stations.
The Board of Zoning Appeals and Planning has unanimously recommended the change. The board heard from two residents living near the gas stations who spoke during the meeting's public comment in support of the change.
The council will also vote on adding a section regulating low-speed electric and gas bicycles to the city code. This would require those with low-speed electric and gas bicycles to register the bike with the Charleston Police Department.
Registration would cost $50 annually and require the bikes to be tagged to prove their registration.
Those who do not register their bikes will be assessed a $10 late fee along with the initial $50 registration fee.
The council also is scheduled to vote on:
A rear yard setback variance at 1239 Persimmon Road
A proclamation recognizing the week of October 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week
A raffle license for the Beta Mu Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Hospital
The council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, on the second floor of City Hall.
