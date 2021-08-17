Charleston event to honor those who died in Afghan war

CHARLESTON — The 12th annual Run for the Fallen will return Saturday, Aug. 21, to Charleston High School Trojan Hill sports complex.

The event begins at 7 a.m. and goes until noon, inviting participants to run, jog, or walk a mile in honor of a service member who was killed in the line of service in Afghanistan.

“People can do one mile, they can do ten,” said lead organizer Carolyn Cloyd. “We’ve had people that come and they will walk or run the entire event, you know, so you can imagine they'll do 15-20 miles. Some people do just come and do one mile.”

Cloyd has spread the word throughout the state about this event, inviting as many people to join as possible.

“We've gotten a lot of good reactions,” said Cloyd. “So we anticipate we'll have a good showing.”

The event has never had fewer than 600 miles covered in honor of service members, even last year when the event was held virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Participants can receive a photo and a bio to carry with them as they complete their mile, said Cloyd. Participants are also encouraged to register, either online at https://illinoisrunforthefallen.com/ or register upon arrival to help organizers keep track of how many miles are completed.

“Most people want to do something to honor the fallen, and they don't really know what,” said Cloyd. “And this gives people a way to do that. A very simple and a very moving way to do that.”

