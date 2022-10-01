 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured
CHARLESTON

Charleston Fire Department welcomes kids for open house activities

  • 0

Experts say you have only about 3 minutes to get out if your house catches on fire. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

CHARLESTON — Adeline, age 3, is accustomed to seeing fire trucks and ambulances up close while visiting her father, firefighter-paramedic Hunter Thomson, at his Charleston Fire Department station.

Still, Adeline got caught up in the excitement along with a large crowd of other children on Saturday during the annual open house at Fire Station No. 2, 1510 A St., for National Fire Prevention Week. She eagerly put on a child-sized set of turnout gear, including a plastic helmet, to try out a junior firefighter obstacle course.

"Today is cool because it's different for her," Thomson said of Adeline, who got to swing a small mallet in the obstacle course to simulate forcing up a door at a fire scene.

Turnout gear

Firefighter-paramedic Hunter Thomson helps his 3-year-old daughter, Adeline, with her turnout gear after she took part in a junior firefighter obstacle course during the Charleston Fire Department's open house on Saturday.

Nearby, Chris and Judy Walters of Charleston cheered on their 2-year-old grandson, Kyson, as he was among the many children who tried using the powerful spray of water from a fire hose to knock down simulated flame targets in a free-standing window frame. The spray was strong enough at the outset that it knocked down the window frame on a couple of occasions.

"Kyson remembered the fire hose from last year. That was his favorite thing," Judy Walters said. However, she noted that the 2-year-old also kept returning to the fire and storm safety education trailer, in which children can practice escaping from mock fires.

Fire hose game

Grandparents Judy and Chris Walters of Charleston cheer at left as their 2-year-old grandson, Kyson, uses a fire hose with the help of firefighter-paramedic Justin Schumacher on Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's open house.

In addition to the trailer, the Charleston Fire Department's fire trucks and ambulances were on display during the open house at this station behind McDonald's. The event also featured a Charleston Police Department patrol vehicle and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's Healthy Kids KickStart Mobile, plus a flyover by the Air Evac 145 helicopter.

Watch now: EIU president boasts recent successes, looks to university's future

Ryan Croy and Laura Kuhl of Charleston helped 4-year-old Emilia and 2-year-old Roaryn sit in the front seat of the fire department's big ladder truck and in the jump seats in the back of an ambulance. Kuhl said they turned out for the open house so the children could see the fire trucks, and they stayed around to check out the other activities. 

"I've enjoyed it. It's a nice experience," Kuhl said.

Ambulance tour

Laura Kuhl and Ryan Croy of Charleston help 2-year-old Roaryn and 4-year-old Emilia tour the back of an ambulance during the Charleston Fire Department open house on Saturday.

The open house included vehicle crash extrication equipment and Charleston police canine demonstrations, visits with Sparky the Fire Dog, and free hot dogs inside the fire station.

Charleston resident Amy Mann said visiting the open house has become an annual tradition for her sons, 5-year-old Layne and 3-year-old Landon, who are big fans of the free iced slushies served up by the firefighters.

"It's just a fun time and they love seeing the fire trucks, ambulances and firefighters," Mann said.

Fire station refreshments

Amy Mann of Charleston is pictured with her 5-year-old son, Layne, and 3-year-old son, Landon, as they enjoy free slushies served up by firefighter-paramedic Alan Colvin during the Charleston Fire Department's open house on Saturday.

Charleston Fire Department open house

A variety of activities took place Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. The open house was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and took place at the department's station No. 2 at 1510 A St.

1 of 6

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News