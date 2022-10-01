Charleston Fire Department welcomes kids for open house activities

CHARLESTON — Adeline, age 3, is accustomed to seeing fire trucks and ambulances up close while visiting her father, firefighter-paramedic Hunter Thomson, at his Charleston Fire Department station.
Still, Adeline got caught up in the excitement along with a large crowd of other children on Saturday during the annual open house at Fire Station No. 2, 1510 A St., for National Fire Prevention Week. She eagerly put on a child-sized set of turnout gear, including a plastic helmet, to try out a junior firefighter obstacle course.
"Today is cool because it's different for her," Thomson said of Adeline, who got to swing a small mallet in the obstacle course to simulate forcing up a door at a fire scene.
Nearby, Chris and Judy Walters of Charleston cheered on their 2-year-old grandson, Kyson, as he was among the many children who tried using the powerful spray of water from a fire hose to knock down simulated flame targets in a free-standing window frame. The spray was strong enough at the outset that it knocked down the window frame on a couple of occasions.
"Kyson remembered the fire hose from last year. That was his favorite thing," Judy Walters said. However, she noted that the 2-year-old also kept returning to the fire and storm safety education trailer, in which children can practice escaping from mock fires.
In addition to the trailer, the Charleston Fire Department's fire trucks and ambulances were on display during the open house at this station behind McDonald's. The event also featured a Charleston Police Department patrol vehicle and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's Healthy Kids KickStart Mobile, plus a flyover by the Air Evac 145 helicopter.
Ryan Croy and Laura Kuhl of Charleston helped 4-year-old Emilia and 2-year-old Roaryn sit in the front seat of the fire department's big ladder truck and in the jump seats in the back of an ambulance. Kuhl said they turned out for the open house so the children could see the fire trucks, and they stayed around to check out the other activities.
"I've enjoyed it. It's a nice experience," Kuhl said.
The open house included vehicle crash extrication equipment and Charleston police canine demonstrations, visits with Sparky the Fire Dog, and free hot dogs inside the fire station.
Charleston resident Amy Mann said visiting the open house has become an annual tradition for her sons, 5-year-old Layne and 3-year-old Landon, who are big fans of the free iced slushies served up by the firefighters.
"It's just a fun time and they love seeing the fire trucks, ambulances and firefighters," Mann said.
Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle extrication demonstration
Charleston firefighters Jordan Philpott and Phillip Mazar conduct a vehicle extrication demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house on Saturday.
A variety of activities took place Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house. The open house was in conjunction with Fire Prevention Week and took place at the department's station No. 2 at 1510 A St.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house K-9 apprehension demonstration
Charleston police officer Brandon Spindler portrays a suspect being detained by police K-9 Vito during a demonstration Saturday that was part of the Charleston Fire Department's annual open house.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house vehicle search
Charleston police K-9 officer Chris Darimont and K-9 Vito conduct a vehicle search demonstration during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house obstacle course
Five-year-old McKenna Lovejoy of Charleston crawls through a tunnel that was part of a kids' obstacle course at the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house hose demonstration
Rylan McSparran, 5, of Charleston gets help from Charleston firefighter Jordan Philpott trying out a fire house during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Saturday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMES-COURIER
Charleston Fire Department open house kids' fire gear
Charleston firefighter Tom Chaney helps his daughter Myka, 8, get into kid's sized fire gear during the Charleston Fire Department's open house Satruday.
DAVE FOPAY, JOURNAL GAZETTE 7 TIMES-COURIER
Grandparents Judy and Chris Walters of Charleston cheer at left as their 2-year-old grandson, Kyson, uses a fire hose with the help of firefighter-paramedic Justin Schumacher on Saturday during the Charleston Fire Department's open house.
Firefighter-paramedic Hunter Thomson helps his 3-year-old daughter, Adeline, with her turnout gear after she took part in a junior firefighter obstacle course during the Charleston Fire Department's open house on Saturday.
Amy Mann of Charleston is pictured with her 5-year-old son, Layne, and 3-year-old son, Landon, as they enjoy free slushies served up by firefighter-paramedic Alan Colvin during the Charleston Fire Department's open house on Saturday.