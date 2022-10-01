Charleston Fire Department welcomes kids for open house activities

CHARLESTON — Adeline, age 3, is accustomed to seeing fire trucks and ambulances up close while visiting her father, firefighter-paramedic Hunter Thomson, at his Charleston Fire Department station.

Still, Adeline got caught up in the excitement along with a large crowd of other children on Saturday during the annual open house at Fire Station No. 2, 1510 A St., for National Fire Prevention Week. She eagerly put on a child-sized set of turnout gear, including a plastic helmet, to try out a junior firefighter obstacle course.

"Today is cool because it's different for her," Thomson said of Adeline, who got to swing a small mallet in the obstacle course to simulate forcing up a door at a fire scene.

Nearby, Chris and Judy Walters of Charleston cheered on their 2-year-old grandson, Kyson, as he was among the many children who tried using the powerful spray of water from a fire hose to knock down simulated flame targets in a free-standing window frame. The spray was strong enough at the outset that it knocked down the window frame on a couple of occasions.

"Kyson remembered the fire hose from last year. That was his favorite thing," Judy Walters said. However, she noted that the 2-year-old also kept returning to the fire and storm safety education trailer, in which children can practice escaping from mock fires.

In addition to the trailer, the Charleston Fire Department's fire trucks and ambulances were on display during the open house at this station behind McDonald's. The event also featured a Charleston Police Department patrol vehicle and Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's Healthy Kids KickStart Mobile, plus a flyover by the Air Evac 145 helicopter.

Ryan Croy and Laura Kuhl of Charleston helped 4-year-old Emilia and 2-year-old Roaryn sit in the front seat of the fire department's big ladder truck and in the jump seats in the back of an ambulance. Kuhl said they turned out for the open house so the children could see the fire trucks, and they stayed around to check out the other activities.

"I've enjoyed it. It's a nice experience," Kuhl said.

The open house included vehicle crash extrication equipment and Charleston police canine demonstrations, visits with Sparky the Fire Dog, and free hot dogs inside the fire station.

Charleston resident Amy Mann said visiting the open house has become an annual tradition for her sons, 5-year-old Layne and 3-year-old Landon, who are big fans of the free iced slushies served up by the firefighters.

"It's just a fun time and they love seeing the fire trucks, ambulances and firefighters," Mann said.