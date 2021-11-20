Charleston firefighter gets world recognition in Combat Challenge

CHARLESTON — The international competition for the Firefighter Combat Challenge celebrated its 30th anniversary this month in Fort Pierce, Florida, with one of Charleston’s firefighters competing in the event.

Ben Akins, who works in Station 1 in Charleston, earned two bronze medals and won fifth place in the world for the over-50 division for three different events in the competition, including a race that ESPN calls “the toughest two minutes in sports.”

‘An appropriate name’

The toughest two minutes of sports, or the Firefighter Combat Challenge, requires firefighters to run a course that involves climbing five stories, moving objects several feet with a sledgehammer, and carrying a fire hose several feet.

They need to do all of this while wearing a full firefighting suit and an air pack.

“It is an appropriate name,” said Akins, who has competed in several other local and regional challenges for the past three years. “It is one of the toughest things I've had to do.”

Akins participated in a tandem race with another firefighter from Eureka, Missouri, where he earned the bronze medal. He also joined a team of five, which was awarded the bronze medal in that division.

When he competed as an individual, he won fifth place in the world.

“It was a pretty, pretty exhausting week,” he said.

‘A pretty competitive bunch’

The course was created 30 years about by a man named Paul Davis as a way to test firefighters’ readiness for the field. All of the actions that need to be completed in the course could be something firefighters need to do in an emergency, said Akins.

It later morphed into a contest — and spread throughout the world

“We're a pretty competitive bunch and we got ahold of it and we turned it into a competition,” said Akins.

Firefighters from over 15 countries participated in this year’s challenge, including Argentina, Canada, Norway and Ukraine. There were also competitors from the U.S. Air Force.

Earlier this year, Akins competed in an event with other Charleston firefighters, including Tom Chaney, Alan Colvis, Phil Matar and Kiel Schaljo. The team ran the course in an Indianapolis competition and placed second in the New Team category.

‘Into the Lion’s Den’

Each year after the Firefighter Combat Challenge, only 15 competitors are invited into the “Lion’s Den,” a coveted group of firefighters recognized as some of the best.

The group is called the “Lion’s Den” because firefighters use equipment from a brand named Lion.

“Next year I hope to do even more and do even better,” said Akins.

Akins believes other Charleston firefighters will be able to join next year’s competition in Utah.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.