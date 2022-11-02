Charleston Lincoln Fire to host 40th annual pancake, sausage meal

CHARLESTON — The Lincoln Fire Protection District volunteer firefighters in Charleston plan to host their 40th annual Pancake and Sausage Day fundraiser at 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at district Station 1, 371 W. Coolidge Ave.
The fundraiser is all you can eat. Meals will be $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, and $4 for children. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted; and tickets can be purchased at the door. Carryout meals will be available.
Funds raised during this event are used for personal protective equipment, such as flashlights, tools, and firefighting gear. Proceeds also help the Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers Association support local youth sports teams, and provides gift cards and hotel rooms to area families who experience a house fire.
“We are excited to host our annual Pancake and Sausage Day for the 40th time on Saturday and welcome the community to sit down and enjoy a meal in our station, something we missed when we shifted to a drive-through event during the pandemic,” said Chris Holloway, present of the association.
The Lincoln Fire Protection District is a volunteer fire department that covers 125 square miles in Coles County, and the Charleston association raises funds to support the department’s emergency response efforts and community outreach.
Charleston, Mattoon and Oakland high school students visited local factories and other businesses on Tuesday, Oct. 26 as part of the annual Industry Day event organized by Coles Together.
Lineman tool belt (copy)
Mattoon High School junior Dommanik Faulkner tries out protective clothing and feels the weight of a lineman toolbelt with the help of line foreman Bob Schafer during an Industry Day visit on Tuesday toColes-Moultrie Electric Cooperative in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Justrite products (copy)
Justrite Manufacturing Co. human resources manager Stephanie Hanks and receiving supervisor Lee White talk toMattoon High School students about the safety cans and cabinets that are produced at this factory in Mattoon. The students' Industry Day visit included the factory's lobby, where examples of these products are on display.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Lineman gloves (copy)
Mattoon High School junior Thomas Chipol tries out heavy gloves and other protective clothing with the help of line foreman Bob Schafer during an Industry Day visit toColes-Moultrie Electric Cooperative in Mattoon on Tuesday.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Justrite factory tour (copy)
Continuous improvement engineer Scott Copple, at right, and quality technician Joe Hawn prepare to lead a group of Mattoon High School students on an Industry Day tour of the Justrite Manufacturing Co. factory floor in Mattoon on Tuesday.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Coles-Moultrie presentation (copy)
Mattoon High School students listen to presentations by Coles-Moultrie Electric Cooperative staff, including President and CEO Amy Borntrager, during Industry Day tours on Tuesday in Mattoon.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Justrite exterior (copy)
Mattoon High School students depart Justrite Manufacturing Co. in Mattoon after touring the factory floor there as part of Industry Day.
ROB STROUD, JG-TC
Industry Day at the airport
Coles County high school students meet in a hanger on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Coles County Memorial Airport during the 2022 Industry Day.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY COLES TOGETHER
Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers make pancakes during their 2021 Pancake and Sausage Day fundraiser. The 2022 meal will mark the 40th year of this event and will be 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston station, 371 W Coolidge Ave.