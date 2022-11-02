Charleston Lincoln Fire to host 40th annual pancake, sausage meal

CHARLESTON — The Lincoln Fire Protection District volunteer firefighters in Charleston plan to host their 40th annual Pancake and Sausage Day fundraiser at 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at district Station 1, 371 W. Coolidge Ave.

The fundraiser is all you can eat. Meals will be $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, and $4 for children. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted; and tickets can be purchased at the door. Carryout meals will be available.

Funds raised during this event are used for personal protective equipment, such as flashlights, tools, and firefighting gear. Proceeds also help the Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers Association support local youth sports teams, and provides gift cards and hotel rooms to area families who experience a house fire.

“We are excited to host our annual Pancake and Sausage Day for the 40th time on Saturday and welcome the community to sit down and enjoy a meal in our station, something we missed when we shifted to a drive-through event during the pandemic,” said Chris Holloway, present of the association.

The Lincoln Fire Protection District is a volunteer fire department that covers 125 square miles in Coles County, and the Charleston association raises funds to support the department’s emergency response efforts and community outreach.