Charleston Lincoln Fire to host 40th annual pancake, sausage meal

Members of the Lincoln Fire Protection District play water ball, a game where players use hoses to move a metal ball on a line with the goal of getting the ball over to their opponent’s side.

CHARLESTON — The Lincoln Fire Protection District volunteer firefighters in Charleston plan to host their 40th annual Pancake and Sausage Day fundraiser at 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at district Station 1, 371 W. Coolidge Ave.

The fundraiser is all you can eat. Meals will be $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, and $4 for children. Cash, checks and credit cards will be accepted; and tickets can be purchased at the door. Carryout meals will be available.

Funds raised during this event are used for personal protective equipment, such as flashlights, tools, and firefighting gear. Proceeds also help the Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers Association support local youth sports teams, and provides gift cards and hotel rooms to area families who experience a house fire.

Pancake and Sausage Day

Charleston Lincoln Fire Volunteers make pancakes during their 2021 Pancake and Sausage Day fundraiser. The 2022 meal will mark the 40th year of this event and will be 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston station, 371 W Coolidge Ave.

“We are excited to host our annual Pancake and Sausage Day for the 40th time on Saturday and welcome the community to sit down and enjoy a meal in our station, something we missed when we shifted to a drive-through event during the pandemic,” said Chris Holloway, present of the association.

The Lincoln Fire Protection District is a volunteer fire department that covers 125 square miles in Coles County, and the Charleston association raises funds to support the department’s emergency response efforts and community outreach.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

