Charleston man accused of threatening to beat police officer

CHARLESTON — A Charleston man has been charged with threatening to beat a police officer.

According to a Charleston police, officers responded to a traffic crash involving a child on a minibike when Lamont Barnes, 26, arrived on the scene.

In his report, Charleston police Lt. Joel Shute said Barnes was driving recklessly after being told to move his vehicle, then yelled at Shute and slapped his hands.

Shute said he was preventing Barnes from going to the ambulance where the child was but told Barnes he would let him through if he calmed down, saying Barnes was “super agitated.”

Shute said when he felt Barnes was calm, he allowed Barnes to go through. Barnes then spoke with another police officer, making comments about Shute getting out of the way and beating Shute. Shute said he asked Barnes what he said and Barnes said not to worry about it.

Other officers confirmed with Shute they heard Barnes threaten to batter him. Once the child involved in the traffic crash was in the ambulance and taken away, Shute arrested Barnes.

Barnes has been charged in Coles County Circuit Court with threatening a public official. He has been released from custody after posting $750 bail.

