Charleston man charged with aggravated DUI after fatal Memorial Day weekend crash

CHARLESTON — A 19-year-old Charleston man has been charged with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence in connection with a fatal Memorial Day weekend crash.

Douglas Wilson Jr. appeared Monday in Coles County Circuit Court where he was remanded into the custody of the Coles County Jail. He is being held on a $50,000 bond and must pay $5,000 to be released. Other conditions of his bail include undergoing a substance abuse evaluation and being released into approved treatment.

The charges allege he drove with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 or more, that he drove while under the influence of alcohol and that he drove while under the combined influence of alcohol and other drug that rendered him incapable of safe driving.

Police say Wilson was traveling west on County Road 1200N on the evening of May 29 when he failed to halt at the stop sign at the intersection with County Road 500E, hitting a vehicle driven by Rachel A. Sutton, 44, of Humboldt. The Coles County Sheriff’s Office reported that both vehicles rolled into the field west of the intersection after the collision.

Sutton, along with her husband, James Sutton, 55, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Wilson and his passenger, Jennavive Williams,19, were ejected from their vehicle that later caught fire.

Wilson’s next court appearance is set for Aug. 22.