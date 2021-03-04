Charleston, Mattoon Chamber of Commerce groups begin potential merger talks

Members of the Charleston and Mattoon Chamber of Commerce executive boards have entered into formal talks regarding the potential merger of the two organizations.

Jeffrey Baker, chair of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce board, and James Rieck, president of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce board, reported in a letter to members that their respective boards of directors recently voted to initiate these talks after considerable discussion.

"No final decisions will be made without first communicating with and then seeking the approval of each organizations respective memberships through a voting process," Baker and Rieck said. "These are member-driven organizations and they will have the final approval."

The letter reported that the discussions, which are still in the early stages, have been cordial and productive.