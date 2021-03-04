Charleston, Mattoon Chamber of Commerce groups begin potential merger talks

Members of the Charleston and Mattoon Chamber of Commerce executive boards have entered into formal talks regarding the potential merger of the two organizations.
Jeffrey Baker, chair of the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce board, and James Rieck, president of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce board, reported in a letter to members that their respective boards of directors recently voted to initiate these talks after considerable discussion.
"No final decisions will be made without first communicating with and then seeking the approval of each organizations respective memberships through a voting process," Baker and Rieck said. "These are member-driven organizations and they will have the final approval."
The letter reported that the discussions, which are still in the early stages, have been cordial and productive.
"As one might imagine at this early stage, there are more questions than answers," Baker and Rieck said, adding that they will share more information as it is available. "In the interim, if you have any specific matters you believe should be addressed, feel free to contact any member of your respective board of directors or Chamber staff."
Contacted Thursday, Baker again emphasized that the process is still in its early stages. The two chambers want to answer the question of "can we be better together," he said.
"As close a distance as we are from each other it's perhaps a natural thing," Baker said.
He noted that the two organizations already conduct some activities together, such as the county Community Breakfast and some joint after-hours business open houses.
Baker said countywide chambers of commerce or similar organizations aren't uncommon in smaller areas, and some local businesses are currently members of both the Charleston and Mattoon chambers.
For those "common members," a merger could be an opportunity to expand their networks of business contacts and provide "economies of scale" by belonging to a single chamber organization.
There's no real timeline in place for the process but some discussion has already taken place, Baker said. He said "some mutual discussion" led to the decision to explore the merger possibility.
This story will be updated.