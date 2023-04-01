ROBINSON — The MABAS 26 Technical Rescue Team comprised of Charleston and Mattoon firefighters was dispatched early Saturday morning to help fellow emergency responders in tornado-damaged Robinson.

"You could see the obvious path of travel that the tornado took," said Charleston Capt. Robert Plummer, head of the team. He said this path was marked by houses that the tornado had skipped over and others that were badly damaged. "There were 2-by-4 boards driven through the walls like they were nothing."

The 10-member rescue team was called in to complete secondary searches of structures in Robinson after local emergency responders conducted the initial searches the previous night.

"They had been working all night and they were all exhausted," Plummer said, adding that the Robinson crews had also contended with streets filled with just-downed power lines and trees. He said secondary tree falls were still occurring while the rescue team was in town.

On Saturday morning, the rescue team divided in two to search different sections of the Crawford County community. Plummer said his half of the team searched a scene where a house trailer had been removed from its foundation, scattering pieces of the trailer across an approximately 40-acre field.

Plummer said local emergency responders had rushed the occupants of the trailer to the hospital overnight. He said the rescue team searched the field, hedgerows and trees and turned over debris as they looked for other victims. He noted that they found a small dog belonging to this household deceased.

The rescue team brought its Polaris side-by-side in a trailer and was able to use this grant-funded utility vehicle to help search the field, Plummer said.

"That helped us cover a lot of ground and get to areas where we otherwise couldn't," Plummer said. He said they also brought a trailer containing other rescue equipment, including tools for shoring up damaged structures and trenches during searches.

Plummer said the rescue team left markings on the structures it covered to let other emergency responders know the search status of these properties. He noted that the path of the tornado had come dangerously close to the Marathon Robinson Refinery.

"Another half mile to the north and it would have been a different ballgame," Plummer said of the potential destruction.

