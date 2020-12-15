 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Charleston, Mattoon street crews ready for possible first snow accumulation of season
0 comments
WEATHER

Charleston, Mattoon street crews ready for possible first snow accumulation of season

{{featured_button_text}}

Mattoon street crews were preparing to hit the road late Tuesday night with their salt and sand spreaders for the first time this winter in anticipation of a small snowfall in the forecast.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said Mattoon crews had already placed plows and spreaders on their trucks days before so they would be prepared for any icy or snowy weather.

Charleston street crews also had salt spreaders on trucks and were "ready to go" if needed, city Public Works Director Curt Buescher said.

With little accumulation expected overnight Tuesday, when crews would head out would depend largely on when the snow starts, Buescher said. He added that a "big part" of the approach is for street crews to wait to hear from city police officers who are out on the street and can relay news about slick conditions developing.

The preparations started "weeks ago," Buescher said, with city workers making sure salt spreaders were in good condition.

In Mattoon, Barber said the city prepared for the winter by having contractors Bill Standerfer and Derwin Williams improve the public works building's salt storage shed so that this structure can hold more salt for treating icy roadways.

As the weather grows colder, Barber said he advised motorists to slow their speed and drive cautiously to avoid sliding on ice.

"It's always surprising for some drivers when the roads are slick," Barber said.

The forecast for the snow for the Coles County area was just more than 1 inch but it was possible that it would be less than that, said Cameron Craig, climatologist with the Eastern Illinois University weather center.

The snow was expected to begin overnight and end around the time of the morning commute, Craig said. However, warm ground conditions and a forecast Wednesday high temperature in the mid-30s means "it won't stick around," he added.

"We'll see if fall but it won't stay around," Craig said.

He added that it was difficult to predict the path of the weather system bringing the snow, meaning the area could little or no snow or "a little bit more" than what was forecast.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News