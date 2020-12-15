Charleston, Mattoon street crews ready for possible first snow accumulation of season

Mattoon street crews were preparing to hit the road late Tuesday night with their salt and sand spreaders for the first time this winter in anticipation of a small snowfall in the forecast.

Public Works Director Dean Barber said Mattoon crews had already placed plows and spreaders on their trucks days before so they would be prepared for any icy or snowy weather.

Charleston street crews also had salt spreaders on trucks and were "ready to go" if needed, city Public Works Director Curt Buescher said.

With little accumulation expected overnight Tuesday, when crews would head out would depend largely on when the snow starts, Buescher said. He added that a "big part" of the approach is for street crews to wait to hear from city police officers who are out on the street and can relay news about slick conditions developing.

The preparations started "weeks ago," Buescher said, with city workers making sure salt spreaders were in good condition.