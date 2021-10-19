 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Charleston, Oakland Chambers of Commerce offer dual membership option

  • 0
Handshake

The 5th Annual Tour de Charleston Bike Race is held on Saturday at the Coles County Courthouse Square.

CHARLESTON — Leaders with the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce and Oakland Chamber of Commerce have announced an opportunity for members to receive honorary membership in each other's organizations. 

“In an ever-changing retail market environment and in the middle of a global pandemic, we believe it is well past time for both Chambers to more closely work together,” said the chambers in a joint statement. “We strongly feel this exchange of memberships will benefit our respective members.”

Watch now: What to expect from Eastern Illinois University's homecoming week

The CACC began in 1919, and has since been an independent corporation working to promote the economic climate of Charleston and surrounding areas.

The OCC was first started by a group of local businesspeople, then the Booster Club for the community, in 1953. They have continued to promote and provide support for the businesses in the Oakland area since.

Watch now: Why Coles County residents love the spooky season

The honorary membership status will include all the privileges of each membership, except members will only pay dues and vote for their original chambers.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What does Lake Mead’s drought mean for the West?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News