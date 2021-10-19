Charleston, Oakland Chambers of Commerce offer dual membership option

CHARLESTON — Leaders with the Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce and Oakland Chamber of Commerce have announced an opportunity for members to receive honorary membership in each other's organizations.

“In an ever-changing retail market environment and in the middle of a global pandemic, we believe it is well past time for both Chambers to more closely work together,” said the chambers in a joint statement. “We strongly feel this exchange of memberships will benefit our respective members.”

The CACC began in 1919, and has since been an independent corporation working to promote the economic climate of Charleston and surrounding areas.

The OCC was first started by a group of local businesspeople, then the Booster Club for the community, in 1953. They have continued to promote and provide support for the businesses in the Oakland area since.

The honorary membership status will include all the privileges of each membership, except members will only pay dues and vote for their original chambers.

