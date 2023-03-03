CHARLESTON — The Charleston Police Department has announced staff promotions.

Joel Shute has been promoted to deputy chief of operations. Chris Darimont has taken over as chief of detectives.

Scott Workman will now serve as a patrol sergeant and Brandon Spindler has been promoted to a patrol lieutenant.

Ashley Temple has taken over as records clerk for the department.

Here's what iconic concert took place the year you graduated high school Here's what iconic concert took place the year you graduated high school 1960: Pete Seeger at Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine 1961: Judy Garland at Carnegie Hall in New York City, New York 1962: James Brown at the Apollo Theatre in Harlem, New York 1963: The Newport Folk Festival in Newport, Rhode Island 1964: The T.A.M.I. Show at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California 1965: The Beatles at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York 1966: Bob Dylan World Tour 1966 1967: The Monterey Pop Festival at the Monterey County Fairgrounds in Monterey, California 1968: Johnny Cash at Folsom Prison in Represa, California 1969: Woodstock Music and Art Fair in Bethel, New York 1970: Isle Of Wight Festival on the Isle of Wight, England 1971: The Concert for Bangladesh at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York 1972: Grateful Dead Europe '72 Tour 1973: Elvis Presley at the Honolulu International Center 1974: The California Jam Festival at the Ontario Motor Speedway in Ontario, California 1975: Elton John at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California 1976: The Last Waltz at Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, California 1977: Pink Floyd at Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Canada 1978: Bruce Springsteen at Capitol Theatre in Passaic, New Jersey 1979: The Clash at The Palladium in New York City, New York 1980: Monsters of Rock at Castle Donington in Leicestershire, England 1981: Simon & Garfunkel in Central Park in New York City, New York 1982: The Police Picnic at CNE Exhibition Stadium in Toronto, Canada 1983: Talking Heads at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles, California 1984: The Jacksons Victory Tour 1985: Live Aid 1986: Jean-Michel Jarre in Houston, Texas 1987: Billy Joel Soviet Union Tour 1988: Tina Turner at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 1989: The Rolling Stones Steel Wheels Tour 1990: Madonna Blond Ambition Tour 1991: Lollapalooza 1992: Nirvana at the Reading Festival in Reading, England 1993: Janet Jackson World Tour 1994: Woodstock '94 on Winston Farm near Saugerties, New York 1995: Rod Stewart at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 1996: Oasis at the Knebworth Festival in Hertfordshire, England 1997: U2 at Koševo Stadium in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina 1998: Tibetan Freedom Concert at RFK Stadium in Washington DC 1999: Woodstock '99 at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York 2000: Glastonbury Festival in Pilton, Somerset, England 2001: The Concert for New York City at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York 2002: Party at the Palace at the Buckingham Palace Garden in London, England 2003: The Chicks Top of the World Tour 2004: The Montreal Jazz Festival in Montreal, Canada 2005: Live 8 2006: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California 2007: Led Zeppelin at O2 Arena in London, England 2008: Radiohead In Rainbows Tour 2009: Farm Aid at Verizon Wireless Amphitheater in Maryland Heights, Missouri 2010: Sonisphere Festival 2011: Kenny Chesney Goin' Coastal Tour 2012: Jay Z and Kanye West Watch the Throne Tour 2013: Leonard Cohen Old Ideas World Tour 2014: Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tennessee 2015: Prince at the Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan 2016: Beyoncé The Formation World Tour 2017: One Love Manchester at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Stretford, England 2018: Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour 2019: An Evening with Fleetwood Mac World Tour 2020: Billie Eilish Where Do We Go? World Tour 2021: Day N Vegas Music Festival at the ​​Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada 2022: The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts