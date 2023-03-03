CHARLESTON — The Charleston Police Department has announced staff promotions.
Joel Shute has been promoted to deputy chief of operations. Chris Darimont has taken over as chief of detectives.
Scott Workman will now serve as a patrol sergeant and Brandon Spindler has been promoted to a patrol lieutenant.
Ashley Temple has taken over as records clerk for the department.
