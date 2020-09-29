Charleston runner to play small part in national race across America

This renewed interested in running has taken Pender to 5K and 10K foot races in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. Pender said he had been training to run his first marathon, the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon in Champaign-Urbana, but this event was also cancelled as a COVID-19 precaution.

"I have been doing some virtual runs here and there to help me get through for the year," Pender said. He said this included taking part throughout June in a virtual version of the annual 80-mile Illinois River to River Relay in Southern Illinois.

Pender said his practice routine during the pandemic has consisted of running 3-20 miles a day, six-seven days a week, depending on "how my body feels" on that particular day. Pender said he enjoys running on Eastern's Thomas Woodall Panther Trail and in other areas of Charleston, but has no set route.

"If I am here in town, I usually take off from the front door. Wherever my feet lead me is where it takes me," Pender said, adding that he enjoys the freedom of running. "It just puts my mind at ease."