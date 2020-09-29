Charleston runner to play small part in national race across America

CHARLESTON — Before dawn on Wednesday, Robby Pender of Charleston will put on his light-up vest and start running from Greenup 8.5 miles west to Woodbury on U.S. Route 40.
His early morning run is slated to complete stage 165 of the 379-stage inaugural The Great American Relay from Boston to Los Angeles to raise money for the American Association for Cancer Research. In East Central Illinois, the relay will travel from Marshall to Funkhouser along Route 40.
Organizers put together the relay to provide a live event and fundraising opportunity for runners who are missing the marathons and other foot races that have been cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pender said. The avid runner said he was eager to sign up after seeing the relay promoted on Facebook.
"It's a live event that is coming to our area," Pender said. "It's raising money for a good cause and you get to be part of something unique."
Growing up in Centralia, Pender started running as a student athlete in fifth grade. He noted that one of the proudest moments of his youth was getting to run on the "blue oval" at Eastern Illinois University's O'Brien Field during IHSA state track and field championship events there.
Pender said he stepped up his running again after he and his daughter, Kierstyn, took part in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center's Paint the Town 5K color run in 2018. Pender said he went on to run in other footraces alongside his daughter, now 11, and on his own.
This renewed interested in running has taken Pender to 5K and 10K foot races in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri. Pender said he had been training to run his first marathon, the Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon in Champaign-Urbana, but this event was also cancelled as a COVID-19 precaution.
"I have been doing some virtual runs here and there to help me get through for the year," Pender said. He said this included taking part throughout June in a virtual version of the annual 80-mile Illinois River to River Relay in Southern Illinois.
Pender said his practice routine during the pandemic has consisted of running 3-20 miles a day, six-seven days a week, depending on "how my body feels" on that particular day. Pender said he enjoys running on Eastern's Thomas Woodall Panther Trail and in other areas of Charleston, but has no set route.
"If I am here in town, I usually take off from the front door. Wherever my feet lead me is where it takes me," Pender said, adding that he enjoys the freedom of running. "It just puts my mind at ease."
As part of the Great American Relay, Pender said the event's baton will be handed to him at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of the Greenup IGA grocery store downtown. Pender said he will run west on Cumberland Street past the county fairgrounds and through the covered bridge on the Embarras River before taking U.S. Route 40 to Woodbury, an unincorporated community in western Cumberland County.
Pender said he will hand off the baton to the next lead runner at Woodbury, but he plans to continue farther west as a support runner while carrying an American flag on at least the 10 mile stage 166 to Teutopolis.
"I drove the route a couple of weeks ago just to check it out," Pender said, adding that he is pleased that the route is mostly flat. "My biggest worry is the traffic. It's not everyday you see people running on Route 40."
