Charleston school board to vote on approval of budget, public hearing available for comment on budget

CHARLESTON — New playground equipment and additional employees are among the items included in the annual budget set to be voted on Wednesday by the Charleston school board.

The budget contains expenses that will be paid using funds from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II grant, or ESSER II grant, which is worth approximately $3 million.

The funds are the second round of the initial ESSER I grant, which was distributed to schools to help them buy materials needed for teaching and learning in the times of the pandemic. The ESSER II is more extensive, intending to give schools more resources to rebound in more areas.

Charleston school districts plans to use these funds to further impact other areas of students' experiences.

The district, for instance, plans to spend $358,505 to replace playgrounds at three district elementary schools.

“A lot of the playgrounds are well over 15 years old, if not 20-plus years,” said Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett.

The playground equipment is so old it is now difficult to find replacement parts, he said.

The new playgrounds are slated for Carl Sandburg, Mark Twain and Jefferson elementary schools.

The replacement process is expected to begin in October, replacing each school’s playground one at a time.

A public hearing on the budget will be held at 615 p.m. Wednesday, prior to the start of the board's regular meeting.at 410 Polk Ave.

The board will also will consider the hiring of several new employees.

“If the budget is approved, those hires would have a direct impact on the students because they'd be working with the students on a daily basis,” said Charleston Superintendent Todd Vilardo.

The hiring rationale intends to bring the school closer to the Illinois State Board of Education’s evidence-based funding model, which details the number of teachers and other supportive staff ideal for educating students.

“As we continue to strengthen that program, we will look to evidence-based funding model to say, ‘How can we continue to improve that program, but also not neglect elementary schools and other programs that may need enhancements as well?’” said Vilardo.

The district will look to improve career and tech education programs as they approach the evidence-based model. They have already hired one staff member, and look to continue expanding those programs, said Vilardo.

