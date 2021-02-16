Charleston schools to have another remote learning day Wednesday

CHARLESTON — Road conditions mean the Charleston school district will have another remote learning day on Wednesday.

Drifting snow in the northern areas of the school district along with snow-covered sidewalks and related issues led to the decision to not have in-person school attendance on Wednesday, district Superintendent Todd Vilardo said.

Vilardo said the decision was made on Tuesday afternoon to give as much advance notice as possible. The district also had a remote learning day on Tuesday.

The school district is opting for remote learning days instead of cancelling school altogether on days of bad weather or poor road conditions.

Vilardo said district teachers will issue information to students on the day’s learning activities by 9 a.m. Wednesday.

