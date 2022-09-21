Charleston seeks to regulate low-speed electric, gas bikes

CHARLESTON — An ordinance regulating low-speed electric and gas bikes is now on file for public inspection at Charleston City Hall.

The ordinance would require owners of low-speed electric and gas bikes to register the bike with the city via the Charleston Police Department.

Charleston Mayor Brandon Combs said the city has seen a "drastic" increase in use of such bicycles over the last several years, leading to safety issues. Because of this, the mayor and city council felt they need to explore options to curb the problems they were seeing.

"We have found that it is in the best interest of the citizens of the city of Charleston, for protection and public health and public safety and welfare of its residents, to create such a registry of the low speed electric bicycles and low speed gas bicycles," Combs said, "and regulate the use and operation within the city limits."

Police Chief Chad Reed said the idea for the ordinance came from a similar ordinance in Mattoon.

"We've been having a lot of complaints about, especially the gas powered ones, loud exhaust, riding on sidewalks and cutting in traffic and pedestrians, things like that," Reed said. Mattoon, about a year ago, developed an ordinance where the bikes would have to be inspected. Once they pass the inspection, they would be issued a tag."

Like Mattoon, the Charleston ordinance would require an annual $50 registration fee that would provide the bike owners a tag to show that the bike is registered with the city. The police department would inspect the bikes to ensure they follow state and local laws, as well as keep documentation of the owner's name, address and the make and serial number of the bike.

Reed said he hopes the ordinance reduces concerns in the area surrounding the bikes.

"I hope to have the same success that Mattoon had where they come in and register it, that way if we see a bike on the road we'll have a visible tag," Reed said. "As the word gets out of, citizens will see it has our tag on it and they won't be as worried about it. It all boils down to safety; safety of citizens, safety motorists and safety of bicyclists."

During the council's meeting Tuesday, two zoning amendments were approved that would allow for the Lambo's gas station on Lincoln Avenue to undergo a $7 million redevelopment project to make updates to the property.

Updates will include moving the car wash at the location to the west and the addition of electric vehicle charging stations.

The council also approved:

A rear yard setback variance at 1239 Persimmon Road;

A proclamation recognizing the week of October 9-15 as Fire Prevention Week;

A raffle license for the Beta Mu Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha to raise funds for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.